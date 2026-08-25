Phillies vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

Cal Raleigh broke out for a three home run game as the Seattle Mariners put an end to the Philadelphia Phillies’ winning streak on Monday night.

The Phillies had won nine games in a row, but Seattle bounced back from a 19-2 loss on Sunday with a 9-2 win to open the three-game set.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Mariners on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Phillies vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Mariners +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline

Phillies -105

Mariners -102

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Phillies vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-9, 5.12 ERA)

Mariners: George Kirby (8-10, 4.18 ERA)

Aaron Nola has turned back the clock in recent starts. He allowed a total of four runs on 16 hits in 17 innings against the Blue Jays, Twins, and Marlins.

George Kirby is hoping to bounce back from two rough outings, getting tagged for five runs in 4.2 innings by the Astros and six runs in 3.1 innings in Milwaukee.

Phillies vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, SEAM

Phillies record: 73-59

Mariners record: 63-69

Phillies vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-113)

Bryce Harper has been leading the way for the Phillies as of late. He’s 14 for 37 (.378) in his last 11 games with 11 runs scored and four RBI.

Harper has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in three straight games, four of five, and 10 of those 12 contests.

Phillies vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

It was a nice win for the Mariners last night, but the Phillies should be able to bounce back tonight.

Nola has been a much better pitcher than Kirby recently, and Philadelphia is 35-29 on the road this season.

I’ll take the better team with the better pitcher as a slight road favorite.

Pick: Phillies -105

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