Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 23
Can the New York Mets continue their winning streak and sweep the Philadelphia Phillies?
New York took the first two meetings between these teams, extending their winning streak to six and their home record to an impressive 11-1.
Oddsmakers have set the Mets as underdogs on Wednesday, as they are facing Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in this matchup.
David Peterson – who has started well for the Mets – gets the ball for the home team this afternoon.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale.
Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+142)
- Mets +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -122
- Mets: +102
Total
- 7.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.73 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson (1-1, 3.27 ERA)
Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Phillies record: 13-11
- Mets record: 17-7
Phillies vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+145)
This season, Zack Wheeler has one or fewer walks in three of his five starts, and he’s only had one season since 2018 where he’s put up more than 2.3 walks per nine innings.
The Mets are just in the middle of the pack in walks drawn (80, 15th) this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Wheeler escape this start with a low walk total on Wednesday.
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
While these teams have a pair of solid starting pitchers on the mound, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m trusting the offenses early in this series finale:
The Mets are aiming to complete a sweep of the Phillies on Wednesday, but Zack Wheeler is on the bump for Philadelphia, which will make things a little tougher on this streaking Mets team.
New York has won six games in a row, opening up a four-game lead on the Phillies in the standings. The Mets have David Peterson on the bump in this game, and while he’s gotten off to a strong start in 2025, I’m actually fading both of these starters on Wednesday.
The first five innings total for this game is set at just 3.5 runs, and I think there is some value in taking the OVER. Not only are the Mets eighth in OPS and sixth in runs scored over the last 15 days, but the Phillies are 10th in runs scored over that same stretch.
On top of that, Peterson has allowed at least two runs in three of his five starts, pitching into the sixth inning on three occasions. Wheeler has also been prone to a few early runs, allowing two or more in each of his last three starts.
With this total all the way down at 3.5, I think the OVER is worth a look in the series finale.
Pick: First Five Innings OVER 3.5 (-145 at DraftKings)
