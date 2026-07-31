Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

The Philadelphia Phillies continue their road trip with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles starting on Friday night.

The Phils just got swept in Miami, blowing two leads and getting shut out in the other contest. On the flip side, the O’s took two of three in Detroit, including a big comeback win on Wednesday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Orioles on Friday, July 31.

Phillies vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+154)

Orioles +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline

Phillies -105

Orioles -114

Total

8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)

Phillies vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-8, 7.06 ERA)

Orioles: Brandon Young (8-2, 3.13 ERA)

The Phillies are expected to recall Andrew Painter to start tonight. He allowed 17 runs in 11.2 innings in his three starts in June before being sent down. The former top prospect then went 1-2 with a 4.56 ERA in five starts in Triple-A.

Brandon Young has allowed a single run in each of his last two starts, and he went into the break allowing three runs in seven innings. He’s been as great as his numbers suggest this season.

Phillies vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, MASN

Phillies record: 57-52

Orioles record: 53-56

Phillies vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Young OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-144)

Brandon Young has been getting to at least five strikeouts with regularity as of late. He’s done so in six straight starts, including seven and six punchouts in his two outings since the All-Star break.

The Phillies are in a slump, and they’re one of the worst strikeout lineups in the league this season. I’ll back Young to get to at least five strikeouts again tonight at home.

Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Orioles just took two of three in Detroit while the Phillies got swept in Miami. Neither team has been too consistent since the All-Star break, but Baltimore has a slight edge tonight.

Brandon Young has allowed one run in each of his last two starts, and yielded three runs in seven innings in his previous outing. He has a 2.85 ERA at home as compared to a 3.48 ERA on the road this season.

The Phillies recalled Andrew Painter to start tonight. He’s coming off a solid start in Triple-A, but is 1-8 with a 7.06 ERA in the majors this season.

Pick: Orioles -114

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