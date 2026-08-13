Phillies vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Field of Dreams Game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins face off in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa. After a few years away, the MLB is back for its third game in the cornfields.

The Phillies are hoping this can help turn them around after scoring just one run in their last two games, while the Twins just won two of three from the O's, scoring 18 runs in that series.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Twins on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Phillies vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+152)

Twins +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Phillies -103

Twins -104

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Phillies vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA)

Twins: Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA)

Aaron Nola has been better for the Phillies in his last three starts. He allowed a total of six runs on 17 hits in 16.2 innings after yielding five runs in 5.1 innings against the Dodgers in his previous outing.

Taj Bradley allowed three runs or fewer for the fourth straight start last time out, but he only went five innings against the Brewers.

Phillies vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Field of Dreams

How to Watch (TV): Netflix

Phillies record: 64-58

Twins record: 60-62

Phillies vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+124)

Nola has been a bit better at limiting the damage as of late, but he’s still regularly allowing several hits per game. He’s allowed OVER 5.5 hits in two straight starts, four of five, and six of his last eight outings overall.

The Twins’ bats are hot, so I’ll take them at this plus odds price to get at least six hits off of the Phillies starter.

Phillies vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

Maybe the bright lights of Iowa and the nostalgia can help break the Phillies out of their funk. Maybe. But we’re not betting on a maybe tonight.

I’m a bit surprised that this game is a pick’em given how these teams are playing as of late. Add in the fact that Bradley has been much better than Nola this season, and I’ll happily take Minnesota as the home team tonight.

Pick: Twins -104

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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