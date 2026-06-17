Pirates vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

The Athletics host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the rubber match of a three-game set on Wednesday night.

The A’s took the opener 11-2 on Monday night, but the Pirates bounced back with a 5-4 victory last night.

It should be a solid pitching matchup tonight with Braxton Ashcraft set to face off against Aaron Civale.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. A's on Wednesday, June 17.

Pirates vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+124)

A's +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline

Pirates -125

A's +104

Total

10.0 (Over -114/Under -105)

Pirates vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (5-3, 3.30 ERA)

A's: Aaron Civale (5-2, 4.20 ERA)

Braxton Ashcraft got roughed up in Atlanta two starts ago (5 IP, 9 H, 6 ER), but bounced back with five two-run innings against the Marlins last time out. That’s been more like it for the righthander this season.

Aaron Civale has now had two down starts in a row, allowing 12 runs on 14 hits (six home runs) to the Angels and Mariners.

Pirates vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): SNP, NBCSCA

Pirates record: 37-37

A's record: 36-37

Pirates vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Gelof OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-118)

Zack Gelof is batting .372 (29 for 78) during his 20-game hitting streak. He has four home runs and six doubles in that span with 13 runs scored and 11 RBI.

Gelof has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 10 straight games and 18 of his last 19 during this streak. He’s up to a 62% hit rate this season, including 70% at home.

Pirates vs. A's Prediction and Pick

Both of the first two games this series went OVER the total, which has been a trend for Pittsburgh (43-29 to the OVER) this season.

While it’s a solid pitching matchup, these teams are still playing in Sacramento. Ashcraft is susceptible to a bad start here or there, and Civale is struggling right now.

Pick: OVER 10 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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