Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Milwaukee Brewers look to get back on track in the second game of a four-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

The Brewers have now dropped two in a row after losing the series opener 4-3, and that victory got the Pirates back up to .500 at 57-57.

The Buccos have now won six of seven meetings against Milwaukee this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Brewers on Tuesday, August 4.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-181)

Brewers -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Pirates +123

Brewers -149

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pirates vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Jared Jones (2-2, 3.81 ERA)

Brewers: Logan Henderson (5-1, 2.66 ERA)

Jared Jones allowed three runs in six innings last time out, which was his worst start in a while. He had allowed three runs on seven hits in 21 innings in his previous four starts.

Logan Henderson is looking to build on throwing 5.2 shutout innings last time out. He had allowed six runs in 15.1 innings in his prior three starts.

Pirates vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SNP, BREW

Pirates record: 57-57

Brewers record: 69-43

Pirates vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jake Bauers OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+117)

Jake Bauers has been a strong presence in the middle of Milwaukee’s lineup in a breakout season at age 30. The slugger is riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 13 for 31 (.419) with 11 runs scored and five RBI during that span.

That’s helped him go OVER 1.5 HRR in four of five and six of his last eight games. I’ll take these plus odds for that to continue tonight at home.

Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

It could very well be a pitcher’s duel in Milwaukee between Jared Jones and Logan Henderson.

Jones has allowed five runs in 17 innings since the All-Star break, and Henderson has yielded just three runs in 15.2 innings.

Neither offense has been particularly hot, either. The Pirates have scored four runs or fewer in six of their last eight games, with Milwaukee scoring three or fewer in three straight, four of five, and five of their last seven games.

There is the risk of the Pirates bullpen allowing a few runs later in the game, so the 1st 5 Innings UNDER could also be worth a look.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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