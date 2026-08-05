Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The Pirates took the opener 4-3 before Milwaukee got back on track with a 4-2 victory last night. The Brewers are the first team to 70 wins this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Brewers on Wednesday, August 5.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-199)

Brewers -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Pirates +119

Brewers -127

Total

7.0 (Over -117/Under -103)

Pirates vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90 ERA)

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (8-2, 3.01 ERA)

Paul Skenes came out of the break with seven one-run innings in Cleveland. Since then, though, he’s allowed five runs in each of his last two starts, going 5.1 innings against the Cubs and four against the Reds.

Kyle Harrison will be making his first start in nearly a month as he’s missed time due to left forearm tightness. He allowed just one hit in 5.2 shutout innings on 68 pitches in his rehab start at High-A Wisconsin last week. The southpaw also had six shutout innings against the Pirates back in April.

Pirates vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Pirates record: 57-58

Brewers record: 70-43

Pirates vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-107)

Jackson Chourio had a big game last night, going 3 for 5 with a home run in the Brewers’ victory. He’s now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of his last five games, bringing him up to a 60% clip overall.

Chourio is a tad better at home (.280 average, .866 OPS) than on the road (.279, .748), and he’s 2 for 7 against Skenes in his career.

Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Paul Skenes hasn’t been himself recently, allowing 10 runs in 9.1 innings across his last two starts. The Pirates also struggle against left-handed pitchers like Kyle Harrison, going 10-23 vs. LHP as opposed to 47-35 vs. RHP this season.

Harrison hasn’t been too great as of late, either, but did throw six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts against the Pirates back in April. That’s a taste of how Pittsburgh usually performs against southpaws.

To top it all off, the Brewers are 37-21 at home while the Pirates are 28-30 on the road.

It’s a risk to bet against Skenes, but it’s one I’m willing to take.

Pick: Brewers -127

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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