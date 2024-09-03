Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (How to Bet Paul Skenes)
Fresh off of a win in the first game of their series with the Chicago Cubs, the Pittsburgh Pirates are aiming to pull off another victory with rookie ace Paul Skenes on the mound on Tuesday.
This is the fourth time this season that Skenes will have faced the Cubs, as these teams matched up last week as well.
Chicago counters with Kyle Hendricks, who was lit up by Pittsburgh in his last start. With the Cubs trying to make a push for a playoff spot, they need to bounce back in this series.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Tuesday’s NL Central clash.
Pirates vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Pirates -1.5 (+140)
- Cubs +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline
- Pirates: -122
- Cubs: +102
Total
- 7 (Over -122/Under +102)
Pirates vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.23 ERA)
- Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.75 ERA)
Pirates vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Pirates record: 64-73
- Cubs record: 71-67
Pirates vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Pirates
Oneil Cruz: Through seven at bats against Hendricks, Cruz is 2-for-7 with a homer and a double (.857 slugging percentage). The Pirates shortstop only has 18 homers on the season, but 13 of them have come against righties and he’s hitting .284 against them in 2024.
Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks: It’s been a rough season for Kyle Hendricks, as he’s posted a 6.75 ERA across 24 appearances (19 starts). In his last outing against Pittsburgh, Hendricks gave up eight hits and six earned runs in just 1.2 innings of work.
Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet for this game happens to be a prop, and it’s for rookie phenom Paul Skenes. I broke down this play in today’s Painting Corners, our best MLB prop bets on SI Betting.
It’s hard not to love Paul Skenes this season, and I expect him to pick up several strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
In three starts against the Cubs, Skenes has tallied seven, 11 and six strikeouts in four, six and five innings of work.
Even with the Pirates potentially limiting his innings, Skenes has too good of stuff for me to fully fade him. He’s picked up seven or more punchouts in two of his last five starts, landing on six K’s in two others.
He has faced the Cubs a lot, but Chicago also averages 8.53 K’s per game in 2024. Take a shot on Skenes to clear this prop on Tuesday.
Pick: Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.