Pirates vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bet for Friday, April 25
Friday night's MLB action will wrap up with a National League showdown between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pirates, which makes this a must-watch showdown against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for the series opener of this National League showdown.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-130)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Pirates +184
- Dodgers -220
Total
- 7 (Over -104/Under -118)
Pirates vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 25
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Dodgers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLBN
- Pirates Record: 10-16
- Dodgers Record: 16-9
Pirates vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes, RHP (2-2, 2.87 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (3-1, 0.93 ERA)
Pirates vs. Dodgers Best Prop Bet
- Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+100)
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down why I like Paul Skenes to go over his strikeout total tonight:
As good as the Dodgers have been this season, they've still struck out on 22.8% of their plate appearances this season, which is in the bottom half of the Majors. Tonight, they're set to take on one of the best strikeout artists in baseball in Paul Skenes.
Skenes is averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings this season and has reached seven strikeouts in two of his three starts so far in 2025. I think he reaches that number again tonight.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The move to make is to sit back and bet on this being a pitcher's duel. Skenes and his 2.87 ERA will get the start for the Pirates, not to be outdone by Yamamoto, who has a 3-1 record and a 0.93 ERA. Even when both starters get pulled from the game, each team can rely on a strong bullpen to keep the pitching masterclass going. It may surprise you, but the Pirates rank eighth in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.30.
Offensively, the Pirates and their 26th-ranked OPS have a tough matchup ahead of them tonight. They're already averaging just 3.58 runs per game, so now that they have to face Yamamoto, I don't expect their bats to get hot all of a sudden.
Give me the UNDER tonight.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!