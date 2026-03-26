Pirates vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day

Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the New York Mets to open their seasons on Thursday afternoon.

There is optimism in Pittsburgh, with top prospect Konnor Griffin expected to make his major league debut early this season.

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In New York, its newcomer Freddy Peralta getting the nod on Opening Day. He is one of a few acquisitions that the Mets hope can help them have a bounce back season.

Who will open the season with a win?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Mets on MLB Opening Day.

Pirates vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+168)

Mets +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Pirates -102

Mets -118

Total

6.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Pirates vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Paul Skenes (10-10, 1.97 ERA in 2025)

Mets: Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA in 2025)

Pirates vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Pirates record: 0-0

Mets record: 0-0

Pirates vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Skenes ramped things up a bit earlier than normal this season due to the World Baseball Classic. He recorded nine strikeouts in 8.1 innings across two starts, allowing just one run (on a home run) while walking one as well.

Skenes returned from the WBC to record five strikeouts in four innings in his final spring training start against the Blue Jays.

The phenom started last season with seven strikeouts in Miami, and I see no reason he can’t get there again in New York. This might be the only chance to get Skenes 7+ strikeouts at plus odds this season.

Pirates vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

Skenes is one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, and while he only picked up 10 wins last season, he was great in the first several innings of starts. The righthander allowed just 28 ER in 137 innings in innings 1 through 5, which is a 1.84 ERA, and only allowed 3 ER in 32 first innings.

Peralta can hold his own as well. He had a 2.39 ERA in innings 1 through 3, and allowed just seven runs in 33 first innings.

I contemplated taking the Pirates on the first 5 innings moneyline, but I’ll start the season with a no run first inning instead.

Pick: 1st Inning UNDER 0.5 Runs (-165)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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