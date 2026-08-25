Pirates vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25
In this story:
The Pittsburgh Pirates outlasted the San Diego Padres in extra innings last night to take the first game of their three-game set.
It was a much-needed win for the Buccos, who had just been swept by the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Padres had swept the Twins at home in their weekend series.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Padres on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Pirates vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-208)
- Padres -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Pirates +111
- Padres -119
Total
- 7.5 (Over +103/Under -125)
Pirates vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-11, 3.95 ERA)
- Padres: Michael King (8-9, 3.38 ERA)
Paul Skenes has not been himself this season, especially as of late. He had a 2.86 ERA through 16 starts, but has a 5.82 ERA (33 ER in 51 IP) in his last 10 outings.
Michael King has thrown three straight quality starts, allowing one, three, and two earned runs against the Astros, Guardians, and Mets in his last three outings.
Pirates vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNP, SDPA
- Pirates record: 64-69
- Padres record: 71-61
Pirates vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Michael King OVER 17.5 Outs (-127)
Michael King has consistently pitched deep into games this season for the Padres. He’s recorded OVER 17.5 outs in 17 of 26 starts, including three straight, five of six, and seven of his last nine outings.
I don’t see this Pirates offense changing that.
Pirates vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I know it’s Skenes on the mound, but I’m surprised that the Padres aren’t bigger favorites tonight.
King is a better pitcher than the reigning NL Cy Young winner right now, and the Padres are 40-27 at home while the Pirates are 30-37 on the road.
Pick: Padres -119
Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop