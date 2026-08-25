Pirates vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Pittsburgh Pirates outlasted the San Diego Padres in extra innings last night to take the first game of their three-game set.

It was a much-needed win for the Buccos, who had just been swept by the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Padres had swept the Twins at home in their weekend series.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Padres on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Pirates vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-208)

Padres -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Pirates +111

Padres -119

Total

7.5 (Over +103/Under -125)

Pirates vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-11, 3.95 ERA)

Padres: Michael King (8-9, 3.38 ERA)

Paul Skenes has not been himself this season, especially as of late. He had a 2.86 ERA through 16 starts, but has a 5.82 ERA (33 ER in 51 IP) in his last 10 outings.

Michael King has thrown three straight quality starts, allowing one, three, and two earned runs against the Astros, Guardians, and Mets in his last three outings.

Pirates vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): SNP, SDPA

Pirates record: 64-69

Padres record: 71-61

Pirates vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael King OVER 17.5 Outs (-127)

Michael King has consistently pitched deep into games this season for the Padres. He’s recorded OVER 17.5 outs in 17 of 26 starts, including three straight, five of six, and seven of his last nine outings.

I don’t see this Pirates offense changing that.

Pirates vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I know it’s Skenes on the mound, but I’m surprised that the Padres aren’t bigger favorites tonight.

King is a better pitcher than the reigning NL Cy Young winner right now, and the Padres are 40-27 at home while the Pirates are 30-37 on the road.

Pick: Padres -119

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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