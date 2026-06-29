Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 29

The Philadelphia Phillies return home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game set starting on Monday night.

The Phils won three of four in Washington and then two of three in New York to improve to 47-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Buccos salvaged their series against the Reds with a blowout win on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

The Phillies swept the Pirates in a three-game set last month in Pittsburgh.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Phillies on Monday, June 29.

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+159)

Phillies +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

Pirates -105

Phillies -115

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pirates vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (7-3, 3.07 ERA)

Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.58 ERA)

Braxton Ashcraft has been fantastic in his last few starts. He threw six one-run innings with 10 strikeouts in his last start against the Mariners. The Phillies tagged him for four runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings back on May 15.

Aaron Nola also started on May 15, but he lasted just 3.2 innings. The Pirates scored six runs on as many hits, but the Phillies came back for an 11-9 win. Nola allowed two runs in five innings in each of his last two starts.

Pirates vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): SNP, NBCSP

Pirates record: 42-42

Phillies record: 47-37

Pirates vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Nola UNDER 16.5 Outs (-118)

Aaron Nola is not what he once was, as shown by his 5.58 ERA. He’s recorded UNDER 16.5 outs in all but four of his starts this season. Two of those longer outings came in his first three starts of the season.

The Pirates chased Nola in the fourth inning last month. I don’t see him going much longer than that tonight on a hot night in Philadelphia.

Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Ashcraft actually gives the Pirates an advantage on the mound against Nola and the Phillies, which you can’t say too often for these two teams.

Ashcraft has allowed two runs or fewer in three straight starts, which has been a bit rarer feat for Nola this year.

I’ll take the Pirates, but only for the first five innings as I can’t trust their bullpen.

Pick: Pirates First 5 ML -125

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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