Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 2

The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates kick off Thursday’s MLB action, as they’ll wrap up a four-game set at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday afternoon.

Pittsburgh took the series opener, but the Phils have scored 18 runs over the last two games, giving them a chance to win this series on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Pirates have slipped back under .500 (43-44) this season and are in fourth place in the NL Central.

The Phillies’ turnaround this season has been remarkable, as they were one of the worst teams in the league through the first few weeks of the 2026 campaign. Now, they are 11 games over .500 and just 2.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings.

Can they keep things going at home on Thursday?

Alan Rangel (4.50 ERA) will make his fourth appearance of the season for the Phils against Pittsburgh right-hander Jared Jones, who has struggled after returning from an elbow injury earlier this season.

Jones has a 5.76 ERA, though the Pirates are 4-2 in his six outings.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on July 2.

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-186)

Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Pirates: +109

Phillies: -131

Total

10.5 (Over -109/Under -110)

Pirates vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Pittsburgh: Jared Jones (1-1, 5.76 ERA)

Philadelphia: Alan Rangel (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Pirates vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): MLB.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pirates record: 43-44

Phillies record: 49-38

Pirates vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Jared Jones UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-161)

Jones is slowly working himself back into form in 2026, as he’s pitched less than five innings in five of his six outings. So, that makes him tough to trust in the prop market, especially since he’s only struck out more than 5.5 batters in one outing (his first one this season).

The Phillies are just 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game, but Jones has no more than four K’s in a single start since June 1, and he has three outings in 2026 where he’s only recorded 12 or fewer outs.

While Jones ranks in the 91st percentile in whiff percentage, he’s in just the 51st percentile in strikeout percentage. Until he shows he can work deeper into games – Jones has reached 80 pitches just once this season – he’s a fade candidate when it comes to his strikeout props.

Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Pittsburgh has one of the best offenses in MLB this season, ranking third in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), second in OPS and third in batting average.

Yet, it’s been the Philly offense that has dominated this series, especially over the last two games.

Pittsburgh’s bullpen (4.44 ERA) has been pretty shaky in 2026, and Jones’ inability to go deep into starts certainly puts the Pirates at a disadvantage in this matchup.

Rangel has only pitched in three games this season, but he has a Fielding Independent Pitching of 2.78, a sign that he could take a step forward compared to his current ERA.

Philly is five games over .500 at home in the 2026 season, and it’s won seven of its last 10 games heading into this series finale.

I’ll take the small moneyline price on the Phillies to take this series.

Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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