Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

Cristopher Sanchez takes the mound as the Philadelphia Phillies look to bounce back from an 11-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series opener last night.

The Phils jumped out to an early lead, but Aaron Nola coughed it up and the Pirates kept adding on for the big win.

It was some revenge for the Pirates, who got swept by Philadelphia in Pittsburgh last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Phillies on Tuesday, June 30.

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-113)

Phillies -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Pirates +185

Phillies -227

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Pirates vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Bubba Chandler (3-7, 4.42 ERA)

Phillies: Christopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.13 ERA)

Bubba Chandler has settled back in recently, allowing five earned runs in 18 IP across his last three starts. He had allowed four runs in five innings in each of his previous two outings. The right-hander was tagged for five runs (four earned) in three innings against the Phillies on May 16.

Cristopher Sanchez is looking to bounce back from his worst start of the season. He allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings against the Nationals last time out. It was the second time in three starts that the southpaw yielded more than four runs in an outing.

Pirates vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): SNP, NBCSP

Pirates record: 43-42

Phillies record: 47-38

Pirates vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 Bases (+100)

Bryce Harper is seeing the ball well right now. He’s homered in three of his last five games, including last night against the Buccos.

Harper is 8 for 18 during this little hot streak with those three home runs and five singles. He homered in his only at-bat against Chandler last month.

Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

The Pirates are just 5-15 against left-handed starters this season, and Sanchez is one of the best southpaws in the league right now. He also started on May 16, allowing six hits in a complete-game shutout. He issued no free passes and struck out 13 in the 6-0 win.

Philadelphia has also done well in bouncing back after losing the first game of a series. The Phillies are 16-11 overall in Game 2 of a series, including 9-2 after a loss.

I’ll back Philadelphia to win by margin tonight at home.

Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-106)

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