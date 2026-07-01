Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1

We have a pitcher’s duel on tap in the third game of a four-game set between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies.

It’ll be Paul Skenes vs. Zack Wheeler on the mound after the Buccos and Phils split the first two games of this series.

Pittsburgh got an 11-7 win on Monday, then Philadelphia answered back with an 8-0 victory last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Phillies on Wednesday, July 1.

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-181)

Phillies -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Pirates +119

Phillies -144

Total

8.0 (Over -111/Under -109)

Pirates vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-7, 3.10 ERA)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-1, 2.03 ERA)

Paul Skens is looking to bounce back from one of his worst starts in a while. He allowed four runs on six hits in five innings against the Reds last time out.

Zack Wheeler has been stellar this season in Philadelphia. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of 12 starts, allowing three runs to the A’s and four to the Dodgers in those other two outings.

Pirates vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): SNP, NBCSP

Pirates record: 43-43

Phillies record: 48-38

Pirates vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-109)

Bryce Harper is heating up. His average dropped to .248 on June 18, but he’s been on fire ever since.

The first baseman is batting 19 for 44 (.432) with five home runs, two doubles, and a triple in his last 11 games. He’s scored eight runs and added 14 RBI in that span.

Harper is also 2 for 6 with a home run against Skenes in his career.

Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Zack Wheeler and Paul Skenes are set to face off for the second time this season.

Wheeler outdueled Skenes back on May 17, with the Phillies coming away with a 6-0 victory in Pittsburgh. Philadelphia tagged the Pirates ace for five runs in as many innings in that one, while Wheeler threw six shutout frames.

The Phillies have been fantastic over the past several weeks as they’ve improved to 48-38, including 24-20 at home. The Pirates are stuck at .500, including 20-21 on the road.

Philadelphia is the superior Pennsylvania team and will show that again tonight.

Pick: Phillies -144

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