Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23
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The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to string two wins together for the first time in nearly two weeks when they close out their series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.
Texas has also been a bit inconsistent as of late, going 1-3 in its last four and 3-5 in its last eight games.
It’s a good pitching matchup in Texas with Bubba Chandler set to face off against Jacob deGrom.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Rangers on Thursday, April 23.
Pirates vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-163)
- Rangers -1.5 (+135)
Moneyline
- Pirates +135
- Rangers -163
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pirates vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-1, 3.15 ERA)
- Rangers: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.29 ERA)
Pirates vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 23
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNP, RSN
- Pirates record: 14-10
- Rangers record: 12-12
Pirates vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Bases (+160)
Josh Jung may finally be breaking out in Texas. The third baseman is batting .303 and slugging .526 through 21 games, and he’s only heating up.
Jung is 23 for 76 on the season, with 11 of those hits (8 doubles, 3 home runs) going for extra bases. He had a home run last night and a double in the series opener against the Pirates.
This is a gift price of +160, even against an arm like Chandler.
Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
This game has the makings of a real pitcher’s duel. Chandler is the up-and-comer for Pittsburgh, and deGrom is establishing himself as an ace once again in Texas.
Chandler has allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 20 innings, and deGrom has been a bit better than that with 5 ER in 19.2 IP.
The full game UNDER may be the way to go, but I don’t want to have to deal with any bullpen shenanigans. Give me the 1st 5 innings UNDER instead.
Pick: 1st 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-145)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop