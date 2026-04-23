Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23

The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to string two wins together for the first time in nearly two weeks when they close out their series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

Texas has also been a bit inconsistent as of late, going 1-3 in its last four and 3-5 in its last eight games.

It’s a good pitching matchup in Texas with Bubba Chandler set to face off against Jacob deGrom.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Rangers on Thursday, April 23.

Pirates vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-163)

Rangers -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Pirates +135

Rangers -163

Total

7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pirates vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-1, 3.15 ERA)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.29 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): SNP, RSN

Pirates record: 14-10

Rangers record: 12-12

Pirates vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Bases (+160)

Josh Jung may finally be breaking out in Texas. The third baseman is batting .303 and slugging .526 through 21 games, and he’s only heating up.

Jung is 23 for 76 on the season, with 11 of those hits (8 doubles, 3 home runs) going for extra bases. He had a home run last night and a double in the series opener against the Pirates.

This is a gift price of +160, even against an arm like Chandler.

Pirates vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

This game has the makings of a real pitcher’s duel. Chandler is the up-and-comer for Pittsburgh, and deGrom is establishing himself as an ace once again in Texas.

Chandler has allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 20 innings, and deGrom has been a bit better than that with 5 ER in 19.2 IP.

The full game UNDER may be the way to go, but I don’t want to have to deal with any bullpen shenanigans. Give me the 1st 5 innings UNDER instead.

Pick: 1st 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-145)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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