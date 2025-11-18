Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
The Atlanta Hawks have won five games in a row and are 7-2 without Trae Young after orchestrating a huge fourth-quarter comeback in a win over the Phoenix Suns.
The Hawks now head home to take on the Detroit Pistons, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Cade Cunningham did not play in that game, and he’s likely questionable for tonight’s matchup due to a hip injury (Detroit has yet to release an injury report).
These teams are both in the mix for the top spot in the Eastern Conference due to recent winning streaks, as the Pistons have moved to 12-2 after winning their 10th game in a row on Monday.
Can the Hawks get back to .500 at home in this matchup?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday night’s Eastern Conference showdown.
Pistons vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -1.5 (+102)
- Hawks +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -110
- Hawks: -110
Total
- 230.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Pistons vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pistons record: 12-2
- Hawks record: 9-5
Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – out
- N’Faly Dante – questionable
- Jacob Toppin – questionable
- Zaccharie Risacher – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Onyeka Okongwu – questionable
- Nikola Djurisic – questionable
- Eli John Ndiaye – questionable
Pistons vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (+112)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Dyson Daniels will clear his assist prop against Detroit:
Oddsmakers keep setting Dyson Daniels' assist prop pretty low, and I'm going to keep betting on it.
Daniels is averaging 5.8 assists per game this season, but that number has jumped to 7.3 per game in the nine games that Young has missed. In addition to that, Daniels has picked up at least six dimes in seven of those games, including a 13-assist game against the Los Angeles Lakers and a 12-assist game his last time out against the Phoenix Suns.
Daniels is averaging over 12 potential assists per game without Young, so he'd only need to convert half of those to clear this plus-money prop.
Detroit does rank No. 1 in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, but this line is too favorable to pass up for Daniels on Tuesday night.
Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
This game will likely ride on the Pistons’ injury report, but I lean with Cade Cunningham suiting up in this matchup after he was questionable but sat out the front end of a back-to-back on Monday.
That would be a major boost for this Detroit offense, while the Hawks have several rotation players listed as questionable in addition to Trae Young being out for this matchup.
Atlanta is 7-2 without Young this season, but the Pistons (fourth in net rating, second in defensive rating) are going to make things tough on this Atlanta offense that doesn’t have a go-to scoring option outside of Jalen Johnson. If Porzingis and Risacher both sit in this game, the Hawks don’t have the depth to compete with a Pistons team that has won 10 games in a row without multiple rotation players in action.
I’d wait to bet on this game until Cunningham’s status is revealed, but if he’s in, the Pistons are worth a look.
Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)
