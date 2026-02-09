Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are one fire as of late, winning nine of their last 10 games and nine in a row to climb into the play-in tournament field in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte holds the No. 10 seed and is only three games out of the No. 7 seed entering Monday’s action against the Detroit Pistons – the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit absolutely blew out the short-handed New York Knicks on Friday night, and it’s set as a road favorite in this matchup.

The Pistons have the second-best net rating and defensive rating in the league this season, but Charlotte has the No. 1 net rating in the NBA over its last 15 games (+12.3).

This young Hornets team is elite on the offensive end right now with Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges leading a balanced attack.

Pistons-Hornets could end up being a first-round playoff matchup if Charlotte gets through the play-in, and it’s hard to make an argument for many teams over them at this point in the season.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday night’s matchup.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Pistons -2.5 (-115)

Hornets +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pistons: -155

Hornets: +130

Total

222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pistons vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pistons record: 38-13

Hornets record: 25-28

Pistons vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – probable

Ron Holland II – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Chaz Lanier – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Tolu Smith – out

Dario Saric – out

Hornets Injury Report

Malaki Branham – out

Coby White – out

Liam McNeeley – out

PJ Hall – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Pistons vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kon Knueppel 25+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-186)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why I like this alternate line for rookie sensation Kon Knueppel:

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from 3.

Knueppel has cleared this prop quite often in the 2025-26 campaign, finishing with 25 or more PRA in 33 of his 52 games, and he’s scored 17 or more points in four of his last five games.

The rookie guard had 19 points, seven rebounds and five dimes in his lone matchup against the Detroit Pistons this season, but I don’t mind lowering this line a bit against the No. 2 defense in the NBA.

While Knueppel may not be the No. 1 option for the Hornets, he plays a big role and stuffs the stat sheet on a night-to-night basis. He’s worth a look on Monday, especially if he pushes his season average in points.

Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Charlotte has played at an elite level over the last month, just edging out the Pistons in net rating (+12.3 to +11.0) in net rating over each of these team’s last 15 games.

However, there is an interesting trend that I think favors the Hornets in this game.

Detroit is just 6-12 against the spread as a road favorite this season, and I’m not totally sold that the Pistons are going to win this game. Charlotte has won nine in a row, knocking off quality teams like Houston, San Antonio, Orlando and Philadelphia during that stretch.

It’s also 10-7 against the spread as a home underdog and has improved to 11-13 straight up at home.

Detroit’s defense could be an issue for the Hornets in this game, but Charlotte has the NBA’s top offensive rating over its last 15 games (121.5). I wouldn’t be shocked if the Hornets pull off an upset, so I’ll gladly take the 2.5 points on Monday night.

Pick: Hornets +2.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

