Pistons vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

The Detroit Pistons are locked into the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with four games left in the regular season, but they remain without Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) on Monday against the Orlando Magic.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as road favorites in this matchup, as they’ve actually won eight of 10 games since Cunningham went down and are sixth in the NBA in net rating during that stretch.

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Meanwhile, the Magic are in the play-in mix in the East, sitting at 42-36 – good for the No. 9 seed in the East. Orlando won a second game in a row on Sunday, knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans, but it may be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back, especially since Franz Wagner (ankle) just returned to the lineup.

The Magic are just 1-2 against Detroit this season, including a 14-point loss back on March 1. Can they pull off a much-needed upset at home to give them a shot at the No. 6 seed?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -2.5 (-110)

Magic +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: -148

Magic: +124

Total

225.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pistons vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pistons record: 57-21

Magic record: 42-36

Pistons vs. Magic Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – out

Isaiah Stewart – out

Duncan Robinson – questionable

Tobias Harris – questionable

Isaac Jones – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Magic Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pistons vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Daniss Jenkins 25+ Points and Assists (-148)

In today’s best NBA props column , I broke down why bettors should target Jenkins against this Orlando defense:

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins has done a great job filling in for the injured Cade Cunningham, averaging 19.0 points and 7.7 assists per game across 10 games in the starting lineup.

Detroit is 8-2 over that stretch, and I think Jenkins is in a great spot to reach 25 or more points and assists for the fourth game in a row and the eighth time in his last 11 games.

Orlando is just 27th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards, and it’s just 13th in defensive rating since the All-Star break.

Jenkins is in a great spot to clear this prop, as his usage has been way up with Cunningham out.

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

As long as Detroit doesn’t add a bunch of players to the injury report on Monday, it should have a pretty normal rotation against this Orlando team.

Even with Cunningham out, the Pistons have shown that they can defend at an elite level, ranking third in defensive rating over their last 10 games, despite their offense slipping to 15th.

Orlando is just 21st in the league in net rating over its last 10 games, and it likely won’t have Wagner on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Magic are just 21-29 against teams that are .500 or better this season, and they’ve struggled in three meetings with this Pistons team.

Orlando needs every win it can get, but it has also fallen short of expectations all season long. I’m going to take the Pistons to win this game outright with Jalen Duren, Jenkins and Ausar Thompson all off the injury report on Monday.

Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.