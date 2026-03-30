Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

A battle between No. 1 seeds is set for Monday night, as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Thunder knocked off the New York Knicks on Sunday night, and they now have a 2.5-game cushion over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference standings.

Even though these are the two top teams in their respective conferences, the Thunder are heavily favored at home with several players on the injury report for Detroit.

Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are out, while Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson are doubtful. The Pistons have stayed afloat without Cunningham (collapsed lung), but it’s going to be a tough to upset a loaded OKC team.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Monday’s showdown.

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +11.5 (-105)

Thunder -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pistons: +500

Thunder: -700

Total

219.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pistons vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Pistons record: 54-20

Thunder record: 59-16

Pistons vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – doubtful

Duncan Robinson – doubtful

Tobias Harris – doubtful

Isaiah Stewart – out

Ausar Thompson – questionable

Wendell Moore Jr. – questionable

Bobi Klintman – questionable

Isaac Jones – questionable

Cade Cunningham – out

Thunder Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pistons vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Williams OVER 15.5 Points (-123)

If Jalen Williams plays on the second night of a back-to-back, he’s one of my favorite prop targets on Monday:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, so it’s possible that star wing Jalen Williams sits out since he recently returned from a hamstring injury.

However, if he plays, Williams is worth a look against a short-handed Detroit team that won’t have Cade Cunningham and has listed several rotation players on the injury report, including Jalen Duren (doubtful).

Willias has scored 18, seven, 18 and 22 points in his four games since coming back, taking double-digit shots in three of those games. That makes him a worthwhile target with this prop set below his season average (17.3 points per game) on Monday.

Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Oklahoma City can cover on the second night of a back-to-back:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, going 3-9 against the spread, but I’m buying them on Monday against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are down Cade Cunningham in this game, and they’ve listed Jalen Duren as doubtful along with Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson. I don’t want to say the Pistons are punting this game, but the injury report suggests that they’ll be at way less than full strength on Monday.

Meanwhile, OKC is in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and it could lose ground to the San Antonio Spurs (18.5-point favorites against Chicago tonight) with a loss. So, I expect OKC to play the majority of its rotation players at home.

The Thunder have an average scoring margin of +11.7 points per game at home this season, and they should be able to beat a Pistons team that is expected to be down two All-Stars and several rotation players.

Detroit has been rolling since Cunningham went down with a collapsed lung, but I can’t get behind a makeshift roster on Monday night.

Pick: Thunder -11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.