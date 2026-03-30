Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30
In this story:
A battle between No. 1 seeds is set for Monday night, as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Thunder knocked off the New York Knicks on Sunday night, and they now have a 2.5-game cushion over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Even though these are the two top teams in their respective conferences, the Thunder are heavily favored at home with several players on the injury report for Detroit.
Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are out, while Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson are doubtful. The Pistons have stayed afloat without Cunningham (collapsed lung), but it’s going to be a tough to upset a loaded OKC team.
Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Monday’s showdown.
Pistons vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons +11.5 (-105)
- Thunder -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +500
- Thunder: -700
Total
- 219.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Pistons vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 30
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN
- Pistons record: 54-20
- Thunder record: 59-16
Pistons vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Jalen Duren – doubtful
- Duncan Robinson – doubtful
- Tobias Harris – doubtful
- Isaiah Stewart – out
- Ausar Thompson – questionable
- Wendell Moore Jr. – questionable
- Bobi Klintman – questionable
- Isaac Jones – questionable
- Cade Cunningham – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Williams OVER 15.5 Points (-123)
If Jalen Williams plays on the second night of a back-to-back, he’s one of my favorite prop targets on Monday:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, so it’s possible that star wing Jalen Williams sits out since he recently returned from a hamstring injury.
However, if he plays, Williams is worth a look against a short-handed Detroit team that won’t have Cade Cunningham and has listed several rotation players on the injury report, including Jalen Duren (doubtful).
Willias has scored 18, seven, 18 and 22 points in his four games since coming back, taking double-digit shots in three of those games. That makes him a worthwhile target with this prop set below his season average (17.3 points per game) on Monday.
Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Oklahoma City can cover on the second night of a back-to-back:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, going 3-9 against the spread, but I’m buying them on Monday against the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons are down Cade Cunningham in this game, and they’ve listed Jalen Duren as doubtful along with Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson. I don’t want to say the Pistons are punting this game, but the injury report suggests that they’ll be at way less than full strength on Monday.
Meanwhile, OKC is in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and it could lose ground to the San Antonio Spurs (18.5-point favorites against Chicago tonight) with a loss. So, I expect OKC to play the majority of its rotation players at home.
The Thunder have an average scoring margin of +11.7 points per game at home this season, and they should be able to beat a Pistons team that is expected to be down two All-Stars and several rotation players.
Detroit has been rolling since Cunningham went down with a collapsed lung, but I can’t get behind a makeshift roster on Monday night.
Pick: Thunder -11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2