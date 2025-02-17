Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl Odds Remain Unchanged Amidst Aaron Rodgers Noise
The New York Jets have moved on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, giving him a chance to land with a new franchise -- or retire -- ahead of the start of the2025 NFL season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who may in the market for a new quarterback since both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, have been listed as the favorite in the betting odds to land Rodgers for next season.
Earlier this month, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher revealed that there will be "dialogue" within the Steelers building about potentially bringing Rodgers in as the team's next quarterback.
"I think there's going to be a sense of urgency," Cowher said on The Dan Patrick Show. "Taking some guys on the back end of their careers. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward. They're in the latter stages of their careers. So they want to win now.
"That's a big part of what they want to do, but you've also got to have a plan moving forward and at that position. There will be dialogue there, but those will be conversations taking place in that building."
Pittsburgh made the playoffs in the 2024 season, but it faded badly down the stretch and blew the NFC North division. It also failed to win a game in the playoffs, making it seven straight seasons with a wild card round exit or missing the playoffs altogether.
It's unclear if Rodgers would be good enough to lead the Steelers further in the playoffs, especially since he failed to make the playoffs with the New York Jets in the 2024 season. However, if Pittsburgh deems that he's an upgrade over Wilson and Fields, it could make a move to bring him in during the offseason.
As of now, the Steelers are still +6500 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook -- the same price that they were at following Super Bowl LIX.
The Steelers have a group -- especially on defense -- that is ready to win now under head coach Mike Tomlin. But, Pittsburgh hasn't made it past the divisional round since the 2016 season.
Cowher's take on the Rodgers situation is interesting since the Steelers are also favored in the betting odds. Could this be a scenario where there is smoke, there is fire?
Pittsburgh's offseason intention will be much clearer once the free agency tampering period opens on March 10.
Here's the full odds for Rodgers' next team, with the Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers leading the way.
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds
- Steelers +200
- Raiders +300
- 49ers +350
- Vikings +400
- Titans +750
- Colts +850
- Rams +1000
- Giants +1200
- Browns +1400
- Jets +1800
- Seahawks +2000
- Saints +4000
- Dolphins +7500
- Jaguars +7500
- Texans +7500
- Packers +7500
- Lions +7500
- Cowboys +7500
- Panthers +7500
- Falcons +7500
- Patriots +7500
- Chargers +10000
