Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 NFL Player Props for Week 6 (Bet on Christian Watson to Torch Cowboys' Secondary)

The NFL season marches on, and so do we. Each week, I try to find as many edges as I can in the player prop market, and then I rank those props for you from 10 to 1. This week is no different

We have fewer options to bet on this week with four teams on BYE, but that doesn't mean we're dialing back our plays.

It's time to dive into the Week 6 edition of the NFL Player Prop Countdown.

Best NFL Week 6 Prop Bets

10) Justin Herbert UNDER 17.5 Completions -107 (Caesars)

Blame the playcalling, coaches, offensive line, or his wide receivers, but the fact of the matter is that Justin Herbert has a completion percentage of just 66.6%, and to make matters worse, he's third-last in the NFL in completion percentage above expected at -4.5%. Now he faces a Chiefs secondary that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 61.22% of passes, the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL.

Herbert has gone OVER 17.5 completions just twice in his five starts this season.

9) Tre Tucker Anytime Touchdown +285 (DraftKings)

The Buffalo Bills have given up 76 completions to opposing wide receivers, which is the highest rate in the entire NFL. They have also given up 937 yards and nine touchdowns to the position. That means that while Brock Bowers is the Raiders' No. 1 target, it may be smart for Las Vegas to instead target its wide receivers in the passing game.

Tre Tucker has been the only truly productive wide receiver for the Raiders this season. He has 12 more receptions than any other player at the position. He's a great bet to score his second touchdown of the season.

8) Tony Pollard OVER 52.5 Rush Yards -112 (DraftKings)

The Colts' run defense has been the worst in the NFL this season, and it's not even close. They rank last in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate, while also giving up 5.0 yards per carry. That means the Titans would be smart to hand the ball to Tony Pollard early and often in this game. He has reached 52 yards in three of the Titans' five games so far this season.

7) Zachariah Branch OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards -109 (BetRivers)

I expect Zachariah Branch's role in the Falcons' offense to increase throughout the season. Few people on the field can match his speed in open field, so he has the potential to be a gamebreaker for the Falcons, especially this week when they're facing a Bears secondary that has given up seven receptions of 40+ yards this season, the most in the league.

Branch is coming off a game against the Ravens where he hauled in two receptions for 15 yards.

6) Derrick Henry OVER 89.5 Rush Yards -105 (TheScore Bet)

The weakest part of the Cleveland Browns is their run defense, ranking 29th in opponent rush EPA and 28th in opponent rush success rate. That, along with the fact that Lamar Jackson is nursing an injury, means it would be smart for the Ravens to lean on Derrick Henry. There's a chance he has his biggest performance of the season this Sunday.

5) Trey McBride UNDER 7.5 Receptions -121 (DraftKings)

The Los Angeles Rams have done an elite job of defending tight ends this season. They have allowed just 14 receptions to opposing tight ends, the fewest in the entire league. That's why I'm going to do the unthinkable and fade Trey McBride.

McBride went under 7.5 receptions in both his game against the Rams last season.

4) Christian Watson OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards -115 (BetRivers)

Christian Watson has had a breakout season so far in 2026. He enters Week 6 ranking fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, racking up 474 yards for 94.8 per game. Now, he and the Packers get to face arguably the worst defense in the entire league. The Cowboys have given up 8.1 yards per pass attempt, and they also rank last in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate.

3) Jalen Hurts OVER 0.5 Interceptions -104 (BetRivers)

Jalen Hurts has had a rough start to the 2026 campaign, and heading into Week 6, he has the highest bad throw rate in the NFL, with 23.9% of his passes being considered "bad throws". He has already thrown three interceptions this season, and now he's overdue to throw a fourth. He will now face a Panthers' defense that has averaged 0.8 opponent interceptions per game.

2) Caleb Williams OVER 225.5 Pass Yards -115 (BetMGM)

Caleb Williams returns to action this Sunday, and he is set to face a Falcons' secondary that has been dealing with significant injuries. Their top cornerback, A.J. Terrell, is on IR, and now C.J. Henderson is questionable ahead of this game. The Falcons' run defense continues to be elite, but their secondary is going to be gettable for the next few weeks.

1) Isaiah Likely OVER 5.5 Receptions +128 (BetRivers)

Isaiah Likely has had an unbelievable start to his season for the New York Giants. He has already racked up 33 receptions, the sixth-most receptions amongst all NFL pass-catchers and the most amongst all tight ends across the league. He and the Giants will now face a Saints team that has allowed opposing tight ends to haul in 36 catches this year, the third-most amongst all teams. That should set Likely up for yet another big game on Sunday.

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