Player Prop Countdown: Top Five Player Props for Super Bowl 60

For the final time this season, I'm going to be ranking my top five player props for this weekend's NFL action. Sadly, there's just one final game for us to watch and bet on. The Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 for the right to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

You can find all of my best bets for the big game in 60 Bets for Super Bowl 60. In this article, I'm just going to rank for you my top five player props for Sunday's action.

Top 5 Prop Bets for Super Bowl 60

5) Kenneth Walker OVER 96.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-118) via BetMGM

Kenneth Walker racked up 111 all-purpose yards in the NFC Championship and 145 yards in the Divisional Round. I'm banking on him being the focal point of the Seahawks' offensive gameplan. If Seattle has a late-lead, expect the Seahawks to hand the ball off to Walker in hopes of running out the clock.

4) Rhamondre Stevenson Longest Rush UNDER 11.5 Yards (-105) via BetMGM

The Seahawks have arguably the best run defense in the NFL, and they've allowed just five rushes of 20+ yards this season, the fewest in the league. Rhamondre Stevenson isn't exactly known for his speed, so I think Seattle can keep him in check on Sunday.

3) Leonard Williams OVER 0.3 Sacks (+142) via FanDuel

Drake Maye has taken five sacks in all three of the Patriots' playoff games. That leads me to believe the Seahawks are also going to create pressure on the young quarterback; the only question is, who's going to be the one to get home? Leonard Williams was part of a three-way tie for most sacks for the Seahawks in the regular season with seven, so he's the one I'm going to back on Sunday.

2) Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+240) via BetMGM

The one weak point of the Seahawks' defense has been their ability to defend opposing tight ends. They rank 22nd in receiving yards allowed to opposing tight ends and 31st in receptions allowed. The Patriots may try to exploit that in the Super Bowl by relying on Hunter Henry, who is already one of their best offensive weapons. Henry already has seven touchdowns on the season, so he has proven to be a red zone threat. He had a relatively quiet game against both the Texans and Broncos, which has led to his odds being favorable against the Seahawks. He's a great bet to place at his +240 price tag to score on Sunday.

1) Cooper Kupp OVER 3.5 Receptions (+145) via BetMGM

I think the Seahawks will have to do more than just target Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who will be shadowed by Christian Gonzalez, if they want to get the passing game going, and who better to go to than the former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp. He may have lost a step at 32 years old, but we can say with absolute certainty that the moment won't be too big for him. I expect Seattle to lean on his experience. He had five receptions in the Divisional Round against the 49ers and four receptions in the NFC Championship against the Rams.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

