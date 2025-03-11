Players Championship Dark Horse Picks, Sleepers and Longshot Predictions
Over the past handful of years, the Players Championship has been won by a golfer at 30-1 odds or shorter, including Scottie Scheffler who won it in 2024 at just +550. That hasn’t always been the case at the unofficial fifth major. In fact, we’ve seen some golfers win at huge odds over the past 15 years of the event.
Tim Clark in 2010 and Webb Simpson in 2018 were both listed at 100-1 before going on to win and Si Woo Kim in 2017 was one of the biggest longshot winners in recent golf history, capturing the Players at 500-1.
I’ve already given you my top bets in this week’s betting preview, but in this article I’m going to break down a few longshot bets I think are worth a look this week.
Players Championship Dark Horse Picks
Max Greyserman +12000 (via FanDuel)
The 29-year-old will be making his debut at the Players this week, but he has put together an impressive start to his 2025 campaign. He has already racked up five top-25 finishes after posting four top-five finishes in the second half of 2024.
The New Jersey native has an all-around solid game, ranking 42nd on Tour in strokes-gained approach and 69th in strokes-gained putting. If he can dial in his accuracy off the tee this week, he could find himself in the mix on the weekend.
Patrick Rodgers +17000 (via FanDuel)
I’ve already bet on Patrick Rodgers a few times this season, including breaking my heart at the Genesis Invitational by failing to convert a 54-hole lead into a win when I had a ticket on him at 220-1. His form has remained intact since that start, having posted three straight top-25 finishes since then.
He doesn’t have a good history at TPC Sawgrass, but he’s been playing some of the best golf of his professional career and we know he can put himself in contention on a Sunday in a signature event like he did at the Genesis. I’ll take one more shot at Rodgers finally getting his first PGA Tour win.
Harris English +20000 (via FanDuel)
I’m quite surprised to find Harris English at 200-1 to win this week. He already has a victory in 2025, capturing the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, and he posted a solid T19 finish here last year.
He missed the cut at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, but that was due to an uncharacteristically bad two rounds putting where he lost almost six strokes on the greens. Meanwhile, he gained over two strokes with his approach play. There are far worse golfers with much shorter odds than English this week. He’s absolutely worth a sprinkle at 200-1.
