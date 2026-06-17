Portugal vs. DR Congo Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Lionel Messi and Argentina got their long-awaited World Cup win in 2022. Now, could it be Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's time to reach the sport's pinnacle?

They'll begin their 2026 World Cup campaign on Wednesday afternoon against DR Congo. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.

Portugal vs. DR Congo Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Portugal -370

DR Congo +1000

Draw +470

Total

OVER 2.5 (-134)

UNDER 2.5 (+110)

Portugal vs. DR Congo How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Houston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Portugal record: 0-0-0

DR Congo record: 0-0-0

Portugal vs. DR Congo World Cup History

These two countries have never faced each other in a men's soccer match.

Portugal World Cup History

This is the ninth World Cup appearance in Portugal's history. Their best finish was a third-place finish in 1966. They also finished fourth in 2006. Portugal made it to the quarter-finals in 2022 in Qatar.

DR Congo World Cup History

This is the second World Cup appearance for DR Congo. Their first came in 1974 when their country was named Zaire.

Portugal vs. DR Congo Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for Bruno Fernandes of Portugal to find the back of the net:

I'm going to fade Cristiano Ronaldo, whose peak performances are behind him, by instead of laying a heavy price on him to score, I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes. He has 29 goals in 89 appearances for Portugal, including scoring in Portugal's penultimate friendly before the start of the World Cup.

Portugal vs. DR Congo Prediction and Best Bet

I think DR Congo is going to give Portugal a fight. I broke down how I'm betting on this match in my Best World Cup Bets Today article:

My plan heading into this tournament was to fade Portugal. Despite them being a popular pick to win it all, I have my doubts about a team that lacks chemistry. Cristiano Ronaldo is well past his prime, yet he demands to be the centerpiece of this team. That's going to cause miscommunication and internal issues that will make them live with an upset.

DR Congo is an aggressive team and will take advantage of any opportunities that Portugal gives them. It's time for me to put my money where my mouth is when it comes to being anti-Portugal in this tournament.

Pick: DR Congo Double Chance (+270) via FanDuel

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