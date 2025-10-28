Positive Lamar Jackson Injury Update Shifts Ravens vs. Dolphins Odds for NFL Week 9
It seems like Lamar Jackson is finally going to return to action after missing three games with a hamstring injury.
On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he feels "very confident" that Jackson will be able to play on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphns, a major step forward after the star quarterback was ruled out for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Jackson was injured in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed the Ravens' next two games (both losses) ahead of their Week 7 bye. He was expected to return against Chicago in Week 8, but he ended up getting ruled out on Saturday.
That sent the odds for that matchup into a frenzy, as the Ravens went from 6.5-point favorites to 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Baltimore ended up winning that game with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, but it now appears Jackson will get the nod on a short week against Miami.
The Ravens opened up as 7-point favorites at DraftKings, but the line has now shifted to Baltimore -7.5 after Harbaugh indicated that Jackson will play. Bettors will want to watch for Jackson's final status before making a bet on Thursday's game, but it's seems like the betting market -- and the Ravens -- are both expected the two-time league MVP to play.
This season, Jackson has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one pick in four games. He's also added 21 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Getting Jackson back would be a major boost for the Raves, who are just 2-5 so far this season.
Still, Baltimore is only two games out of first place in the AFC North, and it should be able to beat a two-win Dolphins team that has one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
The Ravens should release a final injury report with Jackson's status on Wednesday evening.
