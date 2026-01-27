Providence vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The UConn Huskies needed overtime, but they eventually got past Villanova this past weekend. They have a far easier matchup ahead of them on Tuesday night when they host the Providence Friars, who are 2-7 in Big East play this season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's conference battle.

Providence vs. UConn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Providence +14.5 (-110)

UConn -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Total

OVER 155.5 (-110)

UNDER 155.5 (-110)

Providence vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 27

Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Gampel Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV

Providence Record: 9-11 (2-7 in Big East)

UConn Record: 19-1 (9-0 in Big East)

Providence vs. UConn Betting Trends

The OVER is 5-1 in Providence's last six games

Providence is 0-7 straight up in its last seven games vs. UConn

UConn is 0-6 ATS in its last six games vs. Providence

UConn is 0-10 ATS in its last 10 games played in January

Providence vs. UConn Key Player to Watch

Tarris Reed Jr., C - UConn Huskies

Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He plays a significant role in both attacking and defending the perimeter. UConn can match up well with teams that focus on the interior as well as those that like to lean on their three-point shooting, and Reed Jr. is a big reason for that.

Providence vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

UConn has struggled lately, failing to cover the spread in six straight games, so I'm going to continue to bet against them until they prove they can fix their shooting. The Huskies have an effective field goal percentage of 54.9%, but that mark drops to 47.0% over their last three games.

You'd also be surprised to find out that Providence actually outranks UConn in effective field goal percentage, ranking 51st in that metric while Providence ranks 52nd.

There's no doubt that the Huskies are better than Providence, by a significant margin, when it comes to defense, but the Friars are a good enough shooting team for me to back them getting 14.5 points tonight.

Pick: Providence +14.5 (-110) via Caesars

