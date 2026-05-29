PSG vs. Arsenal Prediction, Odds, Best Bet for Champions League Final

A rematch of last year’s Champions League semifinal clash is taken up a notch with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain set to square off in the Champions League final on Saturday. PSG dispatched the Gunners 3-1 on aggregate in last year’s semifinal on its way to its first Champions League title. Now it can cement its place in history with back-to-back titles.

The betting odds say it will.

This is a classic matchup of contrasting styles – PSG, the fearless attackers, against Arsenal, the methodical defenders. PSG is the betting favorite at all the best sportsbooks, but it wasn’t made an outright favorite.

Let’s jump into our betting preview with odds from FanDuel.

PSG vs. Arsenal Odds

Moneyline

PSG: +120

Arsenal: +210

Tie: +240

Total

OVER 2.5 Goals: +100

UNDER 2.5 Goals: -128

PSG vs. Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have yet to lose a match in the Champions League, going 11-0-3 to this point and outscoring opponents 29-6. PSG lost against Bayern Munich in the Group stage and narrowly advanced past them in the semifinals, prevailing 6-5 on aggregate. It went 10-2-4 throughout the tournament, scoring 44 goals against 22 conceded.

That really doesn’t mean much. What could PSG's memory of beating Arsenal in both legs of their semifinal matchup last year be? They won 1-0 on the road and 2-1 at home. Arsenal has changed, but is it enough to overcome PSG’s relentless offense?

That will be PSG’s path to victory. They hung five goals on Inter Milan in last year's finals. They also scored five goals against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semifinals. Ultimately, that’s why they’re here. I would expect another all-out attack in this one.

PSG is the same team for the most part as last year. Arsenal had a lot of turnover. The Gunners won their first Premier League title in over two decades this season because of that change. Is that enough to win their first Champions League title?

Expect Arsenal to be ok staying off the ball for long stretches. PSG will likely control ball possession. They will try to open up Arsenal’s defense with quick passes and off-ball movement. Arsenal will do better on set plays on the offensive side. The question will be, how many opportunities does that present and how crisp are they in the final third?

Relying on situations like that is much less predictable than dominating possession and keeping the pressure on your opponent. Before PSG dismantled Inter Milan in the final last year, many questioned whether they could open up the Italian’s staunch defense. That game ended 5-0. I won’t doubt them this time.

Prediction: PSG 3, Arsenal 1

PSG vs. Arsenal Best Bet

Clearly, I believe in PSG. They not only have a strong history against Arsenal from last year, but they also beat Chelsea and Liverpool in their four Champions League matches this year. No, Chelsea and Liverpool aren’t on Arsenal’s level, but it does show the French side can exploit defenses from the Premier League.

PSG’s defense, meanwhile, has also been exploited. They gave up four goals to Bayern at home. I don't see them keeping a clean sheet here.

I see an open game for PSG. I see a few mistakes from Arsenal leading to potential easy goals. I see at least one set piece leading to a goal. Add that up, and I do believe the 2.5 goals are a tad low. I’m taking the over.

Best Bet: OVER 2.5 goals +100 (FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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