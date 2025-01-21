PSG vs. Man City Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Champions League Week 7
The Champions League is back after a long break and the juiciest matchup on the Week 7 slate features two European giants. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, who started the Champions League season with trophy aspirations, are on the brink of getting eliminated in the league stage.
The loser of this matchup will be at serious risk of failing to make the top-24 to make the next round. This would be a massive disaster for both sides, leading to this high-stakes clash between two Spanish managers. Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola are considered two of the best European coaches in the game but the results have been less than satisfactory for both clubs this season.
As usual, PSG is on its way to another Ligue 1 title. They are undefeated domestically and lead the league with a wide margin. That success hasn’t translated to the Champions League once again. They lost to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich and find themselves outside looking in with seven points in six games.
Manchester City, on the other hand, has righted the ship in recent weeks. After uncharacteristically failing to win in seven straight games back in November, they have a much improved form in recent weeks, recording three wins and two draws in their last five PL outings.
However, the Premier League title continues to be out of reach for the reigning champions. Therefore, Guardiola has his eyes set on the Champions League. They will be laser-focused to make it to the next round and can’t afford to lose to PSG on Wednesday.
With so much to lose for both sides, this has the markings of an instant classic.
PSG vs. Man City Odds and Total
Moneyline:
PSG: +145
Draw: +270
Man City: +170
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -162
Under 2.5: +134
Over 3.5: +148
Under 3.5: -182
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -205
No: +158
Half-Time Result:
PSG: +185
Draw: +125
Man City: +220
PSG vs. Man City How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France
- How to Watch (TV): Paramount+, Vix, Fubo
PSG vs. Man City Prediction and Pick
PSG has historically struggled against Man City, only beating them once in their previous seven games. Among teams they have faced more than five times in European competitions, this is their lowest win percentage. This highlights the stylistic advantages City has over PSG. Against teams who aren’t comfortable giving up control of the possession or defending deep, City will always have the edge.
However, this is a different City side. They are not as confident or creative with the ball. Kevin De Bruyne is not the same force to be reckoned with. Without Rodri, they don’t have the intensity and precision in the middle of the field. They struggle to control the midfield against elite teams.
PSG poses a unique threat against City. They are one of the youngest teams in the competition with an average age of 24.6. They are dynamic with the ball and defend with intensity when they don’t have the ball. Against the aging midfield of Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, and De Bruyne, this could be a real advantage.
The lack of experience on the PSG roster, however, is also a challenge. The high-stakes matchup under serious pressure will be a hard test for key PSG players like Willian Pacho, Zaire Emery, Joao Neves, and Desire Doue. Their most experienced players like Ousmane Dembele aren’t necessarily the most reliable options in big-game situations.
Yet, they still have an elite defensive line and a star goalie like Gianluigi Donnarumma. They will be hard to score on at Parc des Princes.
Plus, both managers might be fine with a draw. City will host Club Brugge, and PSG will face Stuttgart on the road in the final gameweek. A draw here and a win in the Champions League regular season finale could see both of these teams through. This could create a cautious, low-scoring affair with neither team willing to take too many risks.
Pick: Draw (+270)
