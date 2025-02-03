Public Bettors Hammering Lakers to Win NBA Finals Following Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off arguably the biggest trade in NBA history over the weekend, acquiring All-NBA guard Luka Doncic in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
While the Lakers sent out Anthony Davis in the deal, oddsmakers still view the Lakers as major contenders this season in the West, moving them to sixth in the odds to win the NBA Finals.
Since the trade, bettors have loved the Lakers as well. According to John Ewing of BetMGM, 64 percent of the wagers to win the NBA Finals at BetMGM have come in on the Lakers since the Luka-Davis deal.
That is a staggering percentage.
Currently, the Lakers are +1400 to win the title at BetMGM, tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second-best odds of any team in the Western Conference.
While the Lakers (the current No. 5 seed in the West) still have a hole on their roster at center following the trade, bettors believe in the duo of Doncic and LeBron James to reach the Finals this season.
The Lakers have the ability to make another move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, as they have several tradable contracts, including Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and potentially Austin Reaves, that could help them land a frontcourt player to replace Davis.
The Lakers have made two trips to the Western Conference Finals and won one title in the James era. However, after Doncic led the Mavericks to the Finals last season, bettors seem to think he could do it again with his new team.
