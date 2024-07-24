Public Bettors Heavily Backing Texans' CJ Stroud to Win NFL MVP in 2024
Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has become quite a popular player to bet on this offseason.
Stroud recently moved into second in the odds (+850) to win the NFL MVP award at DraftKings Sportsbook, passing veterans Josh Allen and Joe Burrow as the choice behind Patrick Mahomes.
But that's not all for the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Stroud is the most bet player to win the NFL MVP. There, his odds are more favorable than they are at DraftKings, currently sitting at 10/1 or +1000.
The public certainly seems to love Stroud, who put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons we've seen in a long time from a quarterback. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards in just 15 games while completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 23 scores and just five picks.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud immediately took Houston from worst to first in the AFC South, and he led the franchise to a playoff win over the Cleveland Browns. Houston's season ended with a loss to Baltimore, but it is well-equipped to take another step forward in Stroud's second NFL campaign.
This offseason, Houston added star receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon to an offense that already features stud receivers Tank Dell and Nico Collins. All of those weapons should help Stroud put up even bigger numbers in the 2024 season, and oddsmakers have taken notice by moving his MVP odds.
While the public love for Stroud is certainly worth monitoring, there are still plenty of worthy candidates to win the NFL MVP. When betting on these futures markets, I suggest building a portfolio of candidates -- especially if you can find some advantageous prices (Stroud at FD over DK for example) to allow for a potential opportunity to hedge later in the season.
