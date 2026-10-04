Is Puka Nacua Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Eagles in NFL Week 4)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is set to make his return to the lineup on Sunday in the team's Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nacua, who missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a groin/hip injury, was able to return to practice in the lead up to Week 4 and doesn't carry an injury designation for this game.

Despite that, the Rams are expected to limit the star receiver's snaps, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero: Puka Nacua (hip, groin) may be on "stricter snap count than usual" in Week 4. pic.twitter.com/mbgQY4XucC — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 3, 2026

Nacua played 70.5 percent of the Rams' offensive plays in Week 1, catching five of his nine targets from Matthew Stafford for 74 yards. L.A. lost that game to the San Francisco 49ers, and it's off to just a 1-2 start in the 2026 season.

Last season, Nacua was one of the best weapons in the NFL, finishing with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 scores in 16 games. He missed the team's matchup with Jacksonville in London in the 2025 season, and No. 2 receiver Davante Adams proceeded to score three touchdowns.

With Nacua making his return on Sunday, he should have a key role in Sean McVay's game plan whenever he's on the field.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop bet for the Rams star in this Week 4 showdown.

Best Puka Nacua Prop Bet vs. Eagles

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puka Nacua OVER 65.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Last season, Nacua averaged over 100 receiving yards per game, and he got off to a strong start in 2026, finishing with 74 receiving yards on just five receptions (nearly 15 yards per catch).

The snap count limit is certainly a concern for Nacua here, which is why I'd shy away from his receptions prop (6.5) against the Eagles.

Last week, we saw Zay Flowers play less than a third of Baltimore's snaps while on a pitch count, and it's currently unclear just how much the Rams plan to limit Nacua.

However, the star receiver is a big-play threat, and if he does play more than expected, this line should be pretty easy for him to reach. The Eagles are just 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season and were lit up by Case Keenum and the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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