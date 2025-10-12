Is Quentin Johnston Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Dolphins)
The Los Angeles Chargers could be down a key piece of their offense in Week 6, as former first-round pick Quentin Johnston is considered to be a game-time decision with a hamstring injury.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Johnston will be held out if the Chargers believe there is a chance he can re-injure his hamstring on Sunday.
This would be yet another brutal blow for the Chargers, who have already lost running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. There's a good chance Hampton returns next month, but he's set to miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve.
Johnston has been a breakout star in the 2025 season, catching 26 of his 40 targets for 377 yards and four scores in five games. He's been arguably the No. 1 option in the Los Angeles passing game, so losing him would limit this offense a bit -- even against a bad Miami team.
Here's a look at our favorite prop bet for the Chargers with Johnston's status up in the air.
Best Chargers Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing another Chargers receiver to find the end zone with Johnston banged up:
Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Ladd McConkey has become the forgotten player on this offense, but he has still seen 34 targets, hauling in 21 of them for 213 yards and a touchdown. He has a chance to have a huge performance against this Dolphins secondary, making him a great bet to score the end zone at 2-1 odds.
This is a solid bet for McConkey, especially if Johnston doesn't play, as it would set up Keenan Allen and McConkey as the top options in the passing game for Justin Herbert.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.