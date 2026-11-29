Sunday Night Football in Week 12 wraps up an interesting slate of games, and it features the Cleveland Browns hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.

This game also has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Fernando Mendoza, making his third NFL start. The Raiders have not thrived in Mendoza's starts, losing to Seattle and Denver the last two weeks, but the rookie quarterback showed some serious poise against Denver, nearly leading the Raiders to a comeback win.

Now, he'll look to pull off an upset against a Cleveland team that is in the playoff mix in the AFC with Deshaun Watson leading six come-from-behind victories in 2026.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this primetime matchup, but one of the most exciting is in the anytime touchdown scorer market.

Betting on touchdown scorers is pretty simple. As long as the player you pick finds the end zone, you are a winner.

There are a bunch of interesting skill players in this game, including Brock Bowers, Quinshon Judkins, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Harold Fannin and more. While neither of these teams are known for having elite offenses, the Raiders have really struggled on defense in the 2026 season, leading to a bunch of TDs being scored against them.

Oddsmakers have set a relatively reasonable total in this matchup, so I think there's going to be a few players to hit paydirt on Sunday night.

Here's a breakdown of some of my favorites for this AFC showdown.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Raiders vs. Browns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime TD (+190)

Over his last four games, Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has either scored a touchdown or finished with over 90 receiving yards.

The 2025 third-round pick has emerged as the most reliable pass catcher for Cleveland, going off for seven catches (on nine targets) and 91 receiving yards in Watson’s return to the starting lineup in Week 10.

Now, Fannin and the Browns have an awesome matchup at home on Sunday Night Football against the Raiders. This season, the Raiders rank 29th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 29th in EPA/Pass.

They’ve given up 23 passing scores (second-most in the NFL) and have really struggled to guard opposing tight ends. Las Vegas has given up nine touchdowns to the position (tied for the third-most in the league through 11 weeks) and the most receptions (70) in 2026.

Fannin has four scores in the 2026 campaign and he’s been targeted nine, 12 and nine times in Watson’s last three starts.

Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD (+190)

Former first-round pick Ashton Jeanty has been up and down in his second NFL season running behind a pretty shaky Las Vegas offensive line.

However, he has thrived as a pass catcher, and it appears that the former Boise State star regained control of the No. 1 role after Mike Washington Jr. took some carries from him earlier in the season.

Jeanty played 84.3 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps in Week 11 against Denver, catching five passes for 90 yards and a score while carrying the ball 11 times for 79 yards (7.2 yards per carry). He was targeted eight times in the passing game and now has 67 targets and 51 receptions in 11 games this season.

So, I don’t mind Jeanty against a Cleveland defense that has allowed the sixth-most yards per carry (4.6) in the league this season. Jeanty can make an impact no matter the game script because of his pass-catching prowess, so I think he’s worth a look at nearly 2/1 to score for the sixth time in 2026.

Deshaun Watson Anytime TD (+400)

This season, Watson has thrown just seven total scores in nine starts, which makes it risky to target multiple pass catchers for Cleveland.

While bettors could take Quinshon Judkins at +125 to score, I don’t mind a dart throw on Watson at +400 in Week 12.

The veteran quarterback has two rushing scores in his last three games and has carried the ball 59 times for 266 yards in his nine starts. The Raiders have allowed three rushing scores to opposing quarterbacks, and Watson has shown a tendency to scramble this season.

He’s averaging over six carries per game and has seven games with six or more carries (five with seven or more).

I think this price is a little high considering the fact that Watson has used his legs to score twice since Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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