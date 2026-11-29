Sunday Night Football in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season features an interesting AFC matchup as the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson play host to the Las Vegas Raiders and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Both of these teams were in the mix to make the playoffs in the AFC through the first eight weeks of the season, but the Raiders have fallen off a bit since trading Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. Mendoza has played pretty well in his first two NFL starts, but the Raiders suffered losses to Seattle and Denver, knocking them back in the playoff race.

Meanwhile, the Browns are in a playoff spot in the AFC at 6-4, and they've won all six of their games on comebacks in the fourth quarter behind Watson.

Can the veteran quarterback keep this going for the Browns this season?

Oddsmakers seem to think he can in Week 12, as Cleveland is set as a favorite. However, I understand if bettors aren't keen on taking a side in this matchup.

So, I've decided to break down a few player props for this primetime game. There have been a ton of standalone games in Week 12 with the Thanksgiving holiday, and Sunday Night Football brings another intriguing one.

This game features some interesting playmakers with Brock Bowers on the Raiders' side and rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion making noise for Cleveland’s receiving corps in 2026.

I've narrowed things down to three player props for this primetime matchup, including a pick for Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty.

Here's a breakdown of each of those plays and their latest odds for Sunday night in Week 12.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Browns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ashton Jeanty OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128)

Harold Fannin Jr. OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Fernando Mendoza OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Ashton Jeanty OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128)

This season, Jeanty has 67 targets in 11 games (over six per game), 51 receptions, 507 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The former first-round pick has been a better pass catcher than runner behind a bad Raiders offensive line, and he’s coming off an eight-target, five-catch, 90-yard day against Denver in Mendoza’s second career start.

In Mendoza’s two starts in 2026, Jeanty has been targeted 12 times, catching nine passes (at least four in each game) for 136 yards. He’s picked up four or more receptions in eight of his 11 games and has at least three catches in all 11 appearances in 2026.

With Brock Bowers (ankle) banged up, Jeanty could have an even bigger role in this offense. After he played 84.3 percent of the snaps in Week 11, I expect Jeanty to lead the way for the Raiders on Sunday night.

Harold Fannin Jr. OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

I’m buying Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on Sunday night, especially with Deshaun Watson getting the start.

In Watson’s last three starts, Fannin has 30 targets, picking up 91 or more receiving yards in every game. He’s cleared 40.5 yards in four matchups in a row and six of his 10 games in the 2026 campaign.

A 2025 third-round pick, Fannin has emerged as a go-to guy for Watson over rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion in recent weeks. He went off for seven catches (on nine targets) and 91 receiving yards in Watson’s first start back from a concussion in Week 10.

This is also an ideal matchup for the Browns’ passing game, as the Raiders rank 29th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 29th in EPA/Pass.They’ve given up 23 passing scores (second-most in the NFL) and have really struggled to guard opposing tight ends. Las Vegas has given up nine touchdowns to the position (tied for the third-most in the league through 11 weeks) and the most receptions (70) in 2026.

Fannin is averaging 54.4 receiving yards per game, so I’ll gladly go OVER this number in what should be a banner day for the Browns’ passing offense.

Fernando Mendoza OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-112)

This isn’t an easy matchup for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Browns are in the top-10 in the NFL in passing yards allowed and entered Week 12 at 11th in EPA/Pass.

Still, Mendoza threw for 267 yards against Denver in Week 11 despite completing less than 50 percent of his passes. He’s thrown the ball 29 and 37 times in first two starts, throwing for 143 yards against Seattle on 17 completions and 267 against Denver on 18 completions.

I think there’s a path for Mendoza to complete a few more passes on Sunday night, and his passing yards total is pretty low since he torched Denver in the second half of Week 11.

The Raiders’ running game has been awful, ranking in the bottom three in the league in EPA/Rush. So, I wouldn't be shocked if a lot continues to fall on Mendoza’s shoulders in this offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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