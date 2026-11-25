The Cleveland Browns return from their bye week to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

The Browns went into the bye week off a 27-24 win over the Texans, following two straight road losses. They’re 6-4 on the season and 4-0 at home.

On the other hand, the Raiders have lost three in a row since their road win over the Jets on Nov. 1.

Cleveland beat the Raiders 24-10 in Las Vegas last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.

Raiders vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +4.5 (-114)

Browns -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Raiders: +184

Browns: -221

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raiders vs. Browns How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Raiders record: 4-7

Browns record: 6-4

Raiders vs. Browns Betting Trends

The Raiders are 6-5 against the spread this season.

The Browns are 7-3 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 8-3 in the Raiders' games this season.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Browns' games this season.

Raiders vs. Browns Injury Reports

Raiders Injury Report

Tonka Hemingway – Questionable

Brock Bowers – Questionable

JJ Pegues – Questionable

Tim Keenan III – Questionable

Adam Butler – Questionable

Dareke Young – Questionable

Browns Injury Report

Denzel Boston – Questionable

Raheim Sanders – Questionable

Ronnie Hickman – Questionable

Raiders vs. Browns Key Player to Watch

Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are now Fernando Mendoza’s team after they traded Kirk Cousins to the Vikings.

He made some strides last week in Denver, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns, with his first career interception in the loss. However, he completed just 48.7% (18 of 37) of his passes.

The first overall pick faces a tough test this weekend in Cleveland.

Raiders vs. Browns Prediction and Pick

The Browns are the better team overall, have defended their home turf, and are coming out of their bye week. All of that should add up to an easy pick for Cleveland laying the points, but the Browns have yet to win a game by more than four points this season.

The Raiders haven’t exactly been worldbeaters either, but they’ve covered the spread in eight of their 11 games.

I don’t trust the Browns, even at home.

Pick: Raiders +4.5 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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