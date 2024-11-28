Raiders vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Will Chiefs Finally Cover?)
A standalone game on Black Friday?
The NFL is bringing back the Black Friday game that started last season, as the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Week 13.
Kansas City is a double-digit favorite in this one, and it’ll give bettors something to tune into after a three-game slate on Thanksgiving Day.
This is the second matchup between these teams this season, as Kansas City won 27-20 in Las Vegas back on Oct. 27.
In Week 12, the Chiefs nearly were upset by the Carolina Panthers, but Patrick Mahomes avoided overtime with a last-minute drive that led to a game-winning field goal. Meanwhile, the Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 12, losing Gardner Minshew for the season in the process.
Can Vegas stun the Chiefs, or will Mahomes and company handle business?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this game to help bettors make a decision on which side – or a total – to bet on in this one.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raiders +13 (-110)
- Chiefs -13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +525
- Chiefs: -750
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Chiefs have played a lot of close games as of late, but they still have just one loss on the season heading into this matchup.
Kansas City is 5-6 against the spread while the Raiders are 4-7 against the spread. Kansas City hasn’t fared any better at home, going 2-3 against the spread as a home favorite.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
Even though the Chiefs have made things interesting in some of their recent games, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is trusting them to cover the spread in Week 13.
He shared why in this week’s betting preview for the matchup:
The Chiefs have been horrific at covering the spread this season, but this seems like the time they'll be able to do it. The Raiders offense has been arguably the worst in the NFL in 2024, ranking dead last in EPA per play. Now, I expect them to get even worse with Ridder at quarterback. Gardner Minshew has his flaws, but he can make something out of nothing at times, a trait that Ridder certainly doesn't possess.
If there's ever a team the Chiefs can have a bounce back performance against, especially defensively, it's this year's version of the Raiders. I'll lay the points with the defending champs.
The Chiefs already have a seven-point road win against a much better version of the Raiders. Don’t be shocked if they shut down Ridder and company on Friday.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 26, Raiders 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
