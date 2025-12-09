Raiders vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
There's good news and bad news for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles. The bad news is they've lost three-straight games. The good news is they're still -1000 favorites to win the NFC East. The even better news is that they have a perfect bounceback matchup ahead of them when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.
The Raiders season has been a disastrous one and they have nothing to play for but pride at this point. Can they at least cover the spread as significant underdogs on Sunday?
Raiders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +11 (-109)
- Eagles -11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders +550
- Eagles -800
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-110)
- UNDER 38.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Raiders Record: 2-11
- Eagles Record: 8-5
Raiders vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Raiders are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
- The Raiders are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Eagles
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Eagles' last five games
- Eagles are 15-2 straight up in their last 17 home games
- Eagles are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games played in December
Raiders vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - IR
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR - Questionable
- Michael Mayer, TE - Questionable
- Alex Bachman, WR - Questionable
- Geno Smith, QB - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable
- Myles Hinton, OT - IR-R
- Willi Lampkin, C - IR
- Andrew Mukuba, S - IR
Raiders vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts deserves some blame for the Eagles' losing streak. He has turned the ball over right times this season and is completing only 64.7% of passes for 211.8 yards per game. He also hasn't been as effective at running the ball as he has been in years past. Can he turn things around in time for the playoffs?
Raiders vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the Raiders on the road:
With Geno Smith injured, we could see Kenny Pickett in at quarterback for this Week 14 game against the Eagles, which I think will do nothing but benefit the Raiders' offense, which has already looked more competent since Chip Kelly was dismissed.
Meanwhile, I can't yet trust the Eagles offense to score enough points to win a game convincingly, let alone cover a 12.5-point spread. As disastrous as this season has been for the Raiders, their defense remains competent, coming in around the middle of the pack in most metrics.
Until the Eagles prove they can win big, I'll back the ugly side and take the points with the Raiders.
Pick: Raiders +11 (-109) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
