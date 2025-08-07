Raiders vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders acquired a new head coach and quarterback this offseason by signing Pete Carroll and trading for Geno Smith. Now, in their first preseason game of 2025, Carroll and Smith will face their former team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Carroll has announced that he plans on playing his starters for at least some snaps this game, stating "Everybody is live, everybody is ready to go.". The Seahawks, on the other hand, plan to rest their starters, including their own new quarterback, Sam Darnold.
Let's take a look at the odds for this exhibition matchup and then I'll break down my best bet and final score prediction.
Raiders vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders -4.5 (-115)
- Seahawks +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raiders -240
- Seahawks +200
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-105)
- UNDER 37.5 (-115)
Raiders vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
In my betting preview, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Seahawks:
I wouldn't rush to bet the Raiders just because they're set to play some of their starters. Carroll has said his starters will play, but he didn't specify the number of snaps. With this being the opening week of the preseason, I expect them to play two drivers at the most, leaving little time to make up for the 4.5-point spread they sit at.
As a whole, the Seahawks have a deeper roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They also have some capable backup quarterbacks who will be playing in place of starter Sam Darnold, including Drew Lock, who has plenty of NFL experience.
If you're going to give me 4.5 points with the home team that has a deeper roster, I'm going to take that in a preseason showdown.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. I'm hoping the Raiders' starters can squeak out at least some points on the board. For the Seahawks, the likes of Drew Lock and the rest of their offensive depth should be enough to help this total go over late in the game.
Final score prediction: Raiders 17, Seahawks 21
