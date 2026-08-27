Rams Favored in Week 1 Odds vs. 49ers Despite Potential Puka Nacua Suspension

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been involved in multiple controversies in the last year, and it’s possible that the NFL could suspend him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Nacua was sued this offseason by a woman for battery and assault for an incident. Nacua allegedly bit the woman’s shoulder and made an antisemitic statement. The civil trial is currently scheduled for March 2028, but it’s possible the league could hand down discipline to the star receiver before then.

The Rams open up the 2026 NFL season in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears that the league is still reviewing Nacua’s actions with that game just two weeks away.

“Cases that I believe are now being reviewed include that of the Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who could potentially face discipline for some of the offseason headlines that accompanied him and some of those incidents last year with another woman,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on his podcast earlier this month. “What did and did not occur, we’ll leave that to the NFL to figure out what did and did not happen. But, it’s possible that when the Niners and Rams play in Australia, it’s within the realm of options that Puka does not play in that game.”

Schefter did not have a concrete stance on whether or not the star receiver will be able to play in the game, but the betting odds for that Week 1 matchup can give us a little insight into Nacua’s chances of suiting up.

As of Aug. 27, DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Rams as 3.5-point favorites against the 49ers, a close spread between two teams that are expected to be in the playoff mix in the NFC. Los Angeles remains the favorite to win the Super Bowl, and it’s possible it would be favored in this game even if Nacua was forced to sit out.

Last season, Nacua appeared in 16 of the Rams’ 17 games, finishing with 129 receptions (the most in the NFL) 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged over 107 yards per game, which led the NFL and finished third in the voting for the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

There’s no doubt that a Nacua suspension would hurt the Rams’ offense, but it’s notable that no ruling has been handed down yet with Week 1 just two weeks away. The NFL may opt to delay Nacua’s discipline until next season, or it could hold off on suspending him altogether as it gains more information about the incident.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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