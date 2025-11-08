Rams vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10 (Williams to Score)
The Los Angeles Rams have won three straight and are now road favorites in San Francisco this week.
The 49ers got a road win against the Giants last week, but haven’t won two straight since starting the season 3-0.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Rams vs. 49ers on Sunday, November 9.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. 49ers
- Matthew Stafford UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-141)
- George Kittle UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-119)
- Kyren Williams Anytime TD (+100)
Matthew Stafford UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-141)
Matthew Stafford has been taking care of the football this season for the Los Angeles Rams. He threw an interception in Weeks 2 and 3, but those are the only two picks he has this season.
Stafford and the Rams already played the 49ers once, with the quarterback throwing for 389 yards and three touchdowns back in Week 5.
The 49ers also haven’t been great at creating turnovers this year. They have just one interception, and that came against C.J. Stroud.
George Kittle UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-119)
George Kittle isn’t what he once was, and injuries certainly haven’t helped that. He’s only played in four games this season and has a total of 12 catches on 15 targets in those contests.
Kittle has yet to get more than four catches in a game, which he has done three times, to be fair, but that might be his ceiling at this stage of his career and in this 49ers offense.
The Rams have allowed more than four catches to a tight end just twice this season, with a pretty good one in Juwan Johnson getting just three last week.
Kyren Williams Anytime TD (+100)
Kyren Williams was a shoo-in to score in most weeks during the last two seasons, putting up 15 and 17 touchdowns in 2023 and 2024. He’s been more hit or miss this season, but he still has six touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving) in eight games.
After a slower start with two touchdowns through four weeks, Williams has ramped it up with four in his last four contests, including one last week against the Saints.
Williams should be able to find paydirt against the 49ers, and I’ll take him every week at even money or better.
