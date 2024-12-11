Rams vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 15 (Bet on Jauan Jennings)
An NFC West duel between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers is set for the Week 15 edition of Thursday Night Football.
You can check out my betting preview for the odds and my pick on a side, but in this article, we're going to talk about player props. There are three I like for this Thursday night showdown including a bet on 49ers receiver, Jauan Jennings.
Rams vs. 49ers Player Prop Bets
- Jauan Jennings OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Kyren Williams UNDER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Jake Moody OVER 6.5 Kicking Points (-130)
Jauan Jennings OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Jauan Jennings has been fantastic this season when he's been the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers. He's fresh off a seven catch, 90 yard, two touchdown performance against the Bears. It's also worth noting his best performance of the season was against the Rams in Week 3 when he went for 175 yards on 11 catches.
I'm a big believer in Jennings so I'm going to back him to go over his receiving yards total once again.
Kyren Williams UNDER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Kyren Williams isn't having nearly as good as a season as he did last year. He's averaging just 4.0 yards per carry and has failed to put up big numbers when the Rams don't feed him plenty of carries. Now, he has to face a 49ers defense that allows just 4.3 yards per carry, the 11th best rate in the NFL.
If the Rams lean on their pass game, Williams may struggle to accumulate more than 73 rushing yards on Thursday night.
Jake Moody OVER 6.5 Kicking Points (-130)
One of the biggest strengths of the Rams defense is their play in the red zone, keeping teams to scoring a touchdown on just 50% of their red zone trips against them. The 49ers have struggled in this area offensively, ranking 22nd in red zone offense. The mixture of those two facts could lead to the 49ers leaning on their kicker, Jake Moody.
Two field goals and an extra point by Moody would get us there.
