Rams vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are both trailing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, and they play a crucial matchup on Thursday Night Football for their playoff chances.
Los Angeles is coming off a massive win in Week 14, hanging 44 points on the Buffalo Bills to get back over .500 at 7-6 this season. The 49ers (still in last in the NFC West) got back in the win column on Sunday as well, dominating the Chicago Bears at home.
San Francisco is 4-3 straight up at home this season, but it has been bit badly by the injury bug all season long, and rookie running back Isaac Guerendon (foot) could be the latest player to go down for this offense.
Earlier this season, the Rams knocked off the 49ers at home, erasing an early deficit with a 13-3 fourth quarter to win 27-24.
Using the latest odds and analysis, let’s predict the final score for this division matchup on Thursday Night Football.
Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rams +2 (-110)
- 49ers -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams: +105
- 49ers: -125
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rams vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
Should we trust the 49ers at home?
It feels like San Fran is about to make an improbable run to get back in the NFC West mix, and SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is buying the 49ers on a short week:
The 49ers showed in Week 13 that despite their poor record this season, they're still one of the better teams the NFL has to offer. They remain a top-three team in Net Yards per Play and Brock Purdy can find a way to beat defenses no matter who he has available to throw to. Even in their loss to the Rams earlier this season, the 49ers outgained them 6.5 yards per play to 5.4.
The Rams still have some red flags, most notably their third down play. They rank in the bottom five of the NFL in third down conversion rate and Matt Stafford has statistically been nothing more than an above-average quarterback for the majority of the 2024 campaign.
I've had faith in the 49ers all season and I'm going to continue to bet on them as we enter the final stretch of the season.
While I’m not all the way in on the 49ers just because they beat a freefalling Bears team, I do think Los Angeles’ defense is a major concern in this one.
The Rams rank just 23rd overall in EPA/Play defensively this season, and they still gave up 42 points in their win over the Bills in Week 14. I wouldn't be shocked to see them lose a close one in Santa Clara on Thursday.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 30, Rams 26
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.