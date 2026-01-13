Rams vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Divisional Round
The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears both had thrilling victories on Saturday in the NFL Wild Card Round.
The Rams took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Panthers stormed back with the lead changing four times in the fourth quarter.
As for the Bears, they overcame a 21-3 deficit to the Packers, and 27-16 in the fourth quarter, thanks to some heroics by Caleb Williams.
Will it be another back-and-forth affair with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in the NFL Divisional Round.
Rams vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rams -3.5 (-112)
- Bears +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rams -192
- Bears +160
Total
- 51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rams vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 18
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ESt
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Rams record: 13-5
- Bears record: 12-6
Rams vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The Rams are 12-6 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 12-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 11-7 in the Rams' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-9 in the Bears' games this season.
- The Rams are 6-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bears are 6-3 against the spread at home this season.
Rams vs. Bears Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Kevin Dotson – questionable
- Ahkello Witherspoon – injured reserve
- Matthew Stafford – questionable
- Jordan Whittington – out
- Josh Wallce – out
- Terrance Ferguson – out
Bears Injury Report
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson – out
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka – out
- Amen Ogbongbeminga – out
- Ozzy Trapilo – out
- T.J. Edwards – out
- Andrew Billings – out
- Braxton Jones – injured reserve
Rams vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is nursing a sprained index finger on his throwing hand, and that may have had an impact on his numbers on Wild Card Weekend. While he racked up 304 passing yards, he completed just 24 of 42 passes with three touchdowns and one interception.
Stafford has the edge in the NFL MVP odds, and the Rams quarterback is looking for another Lombardi Trophy as well. He has plenty of weapons around him in the passing game, so it’ll be important for Stafford to take care of the ball and make the plays that he needs to against the Bears.
And Stafford should be able to do just that. The Packers had the Bears on the ropes at halftime, but couldn’t add on much more scoring against one of the league’s worst defenses. That’ll be the key for Stafford and the Rams in the NFL Divisional Round this weekend.
Rams vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
After the Rams needed a few clutch drives to beat the Panthers, I can’t trust them as favorites of more than three points in Chicago. They might be able to pull away in the second half, but Caleb Williams and the Bears have proven to be a tough team to cover the spread against.
I’d really like the Bears at +4.5 for the key number, which you can shop around for, but I’m perfectly content taking the +3.5 at home in the playoffs. Both of Chicago’s home losses this season came by three points.
Pick: Bears +3.5 (-108)
