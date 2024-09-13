SI

Rams vs. Cardinals Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can Arizona Pick Up First Win?)

Don't sleep on the Cardinals in 2024...

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The two winless teams in the NFC West face each other in Week 2 of the season in Arizona. 

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals nearly upset (they did cover) the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but they ultimately came up short in a six-point loss. Now, they’ll host the Los Angeles Rams, who are 0-1 after a Sunday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles lost Puka Nacua in the process on Sunday, leaving the offense in a bit of a tough spot heading into Week 2.

Using the latest odds, can we predict the final score for this game?

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total

Oddsvia DraftKings Sportsbook. 

Spread

  • Rams +1.5 (-112)
  • Cardinals -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Rams: +100
  • Cardinals: -120

Total

  • 48 (Over -108/Under -112)

These odds suggest that we’ll get a high-scoring game after the Cardinals combined for 62 points in their loss to the Bills and the Rams combined for 46 points in their loss to the Lions.

Rams vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction

I previewed this game earlier in the week, and I still like Arizona to pick up a win at home. 

The Rams are shorthanded with Puka Nacua, Steve Avila and others banged up, and Arizona was able to hang tough on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. 

Here’s a snippet of my pick from this week’s preview: 

I liked the Cardinals a lot last week and they were able to come away with a road cover, and I expect them to turn in another strong performance in Week 2.

The offense for Arizona went a little stale after a fast start, but getting Harrison Jr. involved in the game plan could change that in Week 2. 

Los Angeles allowed 6.0 yards per play in Week 1, and I’m worried about its defense with Aaron Donald (retired) no longer in the middle to create havoc up front. 

Not only that, but the Rams are dealing with multiple banged up offensive lineman and are down their No. 2 receiver in Nacua.

Even though Los Angeles is over .500 against the spread as a road underdog, I’m going to take Arizona to pick up the win at home.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will need to sustain offensive success – something they couldn't do against Buffalo – to win this game. However, despite being one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, the Cards went 3-5 when Murray started.

They’ll win a close one on Sunday.

Final Score Prediction: Cardinals 26, Rams 24

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Peter Dewey

PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

