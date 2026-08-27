Rams vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The battle of Los Angeles will be the final preseason game of the year for both the Rams and Chargers. This won't be the last time we'll see these two teams face each other in 2026. They're also scheduled to face each other in Week 8 of the regular season on November 1.

Before we think about that, we have to get through the preseason. The Rams have looked ultra-impressive throughout their first two exhibition games, beating the Chiefs 20-12 and then blanking the Saints 34-0. The Chargers won their Week 1 game against the Texans 27-7, but then fell 41-17 at the hands of the 49ers.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday night's all-Los Angeles showdown.

Rams vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams +3.5 (-108)

Chargers -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Rams +150

Chargers -181

Total

OVER 38.5 (-115)

UNDER 38.5 (-105)

Rams vs. Chargers How to Watch Preseason Week 3

Date: Thursday, August 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network/CBS LA/KCAL

Rams record: 2-0

Chargers record: 1-1

Rams vs. Chargers Betting Trends

Sean McVay is 14-16 straight up and 17-11-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Jim Harbaugh is 14-11 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Rams vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch

Ty Simpson, QB - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' first-round draft pick, Ty Simpson, continues to impress in the preseason. He has gone a combined 29-of-37 for 263 yards and two touchdowns. There's obviously no chance that he will take over for Matthew Stafford this season, barring an injury, which means this will be the final chance that Rams fans will get to see their quarterback of the future until at least next season.

Rams vs. Chargers Prediction and Best Bet

Sean McVay and the Rams were set as underdogs in both of their first two preseason games, and they went ahead and won both by a combined score of 54-12. McVay doesn't like to play his starters in the preseason, which leads the betting market to set them as underdogs, but he keeps his team competitive regardless, as proven by his 17-11-1 ATS record in the preseason.

Jim Harbaugh has said that he will be playing his starters in this game, but only for roughly six to nine plays. That's not enough playing time to make a significant impact on the game, to the point that I'd be rushing to lay points against this Rams team that has been red-hot in the preseason.

I'll once again take the points with the Rams.

Pick: Rams +3.5 (-108) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!