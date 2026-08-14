Rams vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

We have a potential Super Bowl preview set to take place in the opening week of the NFL Preseason when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams were already one of the best teams in the league, and then they used the offense to get even better by acquiring the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. They also acquired Trent McDuffie, who will now face his former team in an exhibition game.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday showdown.

Rams vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams +2.5 (-110)

Chiefs -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams +120

Chiefs -142

Total

OVER 36.5 (-118)

UNDER 36.5 (-102)

Rams vs. Chiefs How to Watch Preseason Week 1

Date: Saturday, August 15

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network

Rams record: 0-0

Chiefs record: 0-0

Rams vs. Chiefs Preseason Betting Trends

Sean McVay is 12-16 straight up and 15-11-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Andy Reid is 46-53 straight up and 47-50-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Rams vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch

Ty Simpson, QB - Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay has a history of not playing his starters in the preseason, so I don't expect to see Matthew Stafford much, if at all, in the coming weeks. That's fine by me, because there's a fascinating battle for the backup spot between Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson. Bennett was drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia in 2023, and Simpson was selected with the No. 13 pick this year, a move that is still baffling to football fans across the country. This will be the first time we'll see Simpson hit the field at the NFL level. The Rams need him to step up and fill the role as the Stafford successor, or else history won't look kindly on their decision to reach for the Alabama quarterback.

Rams vs. Chiefs Prediction and Best Bet

Sean McVay is 12-16 straight up, but 15-11-2 against the spread as a head coach in the NFL. That tells me that the Rams are consistently set as underdogs because he doesn't play his starters, but then they find a way to keep the game close regardless. I see that being exactly what we're going to see on Saturday.

Andy Reid has announced that none of his starters will play, and he's just 47-50-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason. I also have some issues with the depth of this Kansas City roster.

Give me the points with the Rams.

Pick: Rams +2.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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