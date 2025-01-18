Rams vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Divisional Round
The Sunday afternoon game of the NFL divisional round will feature a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The two teams met in Week 12 of the regular season which resulted in an Eagles dominant 37-20 victory.
You can check out the odds and my best bet for this game in my betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite touchdown bets for this NFC showdown.
Rams vs. Eagles Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Kyren Williams Touchdown (-110)
- DeVonta Smith Touchdown (+210)
- Dallas Goedert Touchdown (+340)
Kyren Williams Touchdown
-110 odds may not be anything to write home about, but I believe this bet holds value regardless. The Rams hand the ball to Kyren Williams early and often on a weekly basis and he's been a touchdown machine all season, finding the end zone 14 times in 16 games. With bad weather expected for Philadelphia on Sunday, the Rams may have to lean on their run game even more than usual.
-110 is still a value bet for Williams to score a touchdown.
DeVonta Smith Touchdown
DeVonta Smith has significantly longer odds to score a touchdown than A.J. Brown despite him having equally as strong numbers as him during the regular season. In fact, he had one more reception and on more reception than brown and only saw eight fewer targets. That leads me to believe he presents much better value to score between the top two Eagles receivers.
Dallas Goedert Touchdown
Dallas Goedert could be poised to score a touchdown for a second straight week. The Rams have struggled to defend tight ends this season, allowing the second most receptions to the position this season with 106. Last week, the Vikings' tight end, T.J. Hockenson, racked up five receptions and a touchdown against them and I could see Goedert putting up a similar performance.
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!