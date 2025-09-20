Rams vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Bet on Hurts)
The Los Angeles Rams visit the Philadelphia Eagles in a playoff rematch that saw the Birds march to victory en route to their Super Bowl championship.
Both teams are off to 2-0 starts this season as the Rams took care of business against the Texans and Titans, while the Eagles took down the Cowboys and Chiefs.
Which team will be dealt their first loss in Week 3?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Rams vs. Eagles on Sunday, September 21.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Davante Adams OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
- Saquon Barkley OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (-107)
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-140)
Davante Adams OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
The Rams are wasting no time in getting Davante Adams involved in the offense. He has 10 catches on 21 targets for 157 yards in his first two games in Los Angeles, including a 106-yard performance last week in Tennessee.
The Eagles have already given up a 100-yard game to a top receiver this season in Week 1 when CeeDee Lamb caught seven passes for 110 yards. He had 13 targets in that game, more than the rest of the Cowboys’ receivers combined.
While Puka Nacua is sure to get his share of targets, that will only help Adams against the Eagles’ secondary. He should be targeted enough and is a deep-ball threat for the Rams.
Saquon Barkley OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (-107)
The Eagles rode Saquon Barkley to the Super Bowl as the running back racked up 2,005 yards – and could’ve had more – during his first season in Philadelphia. He added 499 more rushing yards in four playoff games to boot.
Of those over 2,500 yards, nearly a quarter of them came against these Los Angeles Rams. He ran for 255 yards on 26 carries in Week 12, and then piled up 205 yards on 26 attempts in their playoff matchup.
Barkley barely missed the 90-yard mark last week with 88 yards on 22 carries, but that shows that the Birds are going to give him the ball. If Tony Pollard was able to run for 92 yards on 20 carries last week, Barkley should easily get to 90 this week at home.
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-140)
We may be in the final days of the Tush Push, and the Eagles are milking it for all it’s worth. Jalen Hurts is becoming nearly automatic to find the end zone and already has three rushing touchdowns this season.
It doesn’t have to be via the Tush Push, though, as Hurts scrambled for a score in Week 1 among his 14 rushing attempts for 65 yards in that game.
There are going to be designed runs for Hurts, and he’s capable of extending plays with his legs.
Hurts has a rushing touchdown in 15 of his last 21 games dating back to the start of last season. That’s 71.42% of games and these -140 odds only imply at 58.33% probability.
