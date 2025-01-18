Rams vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Divisional Round (Fade Cooper Kupp vs. Eagles' Secondary)
The Los Angeles Rams upset the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night and have earned the right to head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles with a berth in the NFC Championship on the line.
If you're looking to bet a few player props on this NFC showdown, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorites. Let's dive into them.
Rams vs. Eagles Player Props
- Cooper Kupp UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-128) via FanDuel
- Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-113) via Caesars
- Saquon Barkley OVER 116.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Cooper Kupp UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-128)
Let's not beat around the bush, Cooper Kupp has not been the same receiver this season. He's averaging 5.6 receptions per game but that number has fallen off a cliff in recent starts. He has hauled in either zero or just on catch in three of his last four games. Whether it's injuries or age catching up to him, and now he has to take on an elite Eagles secondary that allows a completion percentage of just 62.09%, the fifth-best in the NFL.
I don't see him making much of an impact on Sunday.
Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-113)
In this divisional round of the "Road to Super Bowl 59," I broke down why I'm backing Dallas Goedert to haul in at least four receptions:
The Rams have struggled defending tied ends this season. They're tied with the Chiefs for giving up the second most receptions to the position in the regular season at 106. They also allowed the Vikings tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to rack up five receptions against them on Monday night.
Dallas Goedert has become more involved in the Eagles' offense in the past handful of weeks, including grabbing 4+ receptions in four of his last five games. With a great matchup ahead of him, I expect him to be involved in their plan once again.
Saquon Barkley OVER 116.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Saquon Barkley went for a blistering 255 rushing yards the last time these teams met. While I don't expect him to put up 250+ yards again on Sunday, I think there's still a great chance he can reach at least 117 yards on the ground.
The Rams rank 26th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.6 yards per rush, while also ranking 20th in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. I'm willing to bet on Barkley and one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.
